Makes Absolutely No Sense: Aaron Finch Slams KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Over Decision Making
Former Australian captain Aaron Finch has critisized KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane’s decision to bat first against PBKS.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has been under scrutiny after he chose to bat first in the match against PBKS, which was under threat of heavy rain. Many former cricketers have questioned him over his decision, and the former Australian skipper, Aaron Finch, has also joined the bandwagon and has also slammed the former Indian star over his decision.
Despite the pitch under cover and more rain being expected, Rahane chose to bat first in the match against PBKS.
Finch has said that the decision from the captain makes no sense.
"The one thing you can do is control the controllables. Winning the toss and electing to bat after the wicket has been under cover for a day, when you know there is rain in the air, makes absolutely no sense. How do you arrive at that decision? That is an alarm bell for me. It isn't just about being two wickets down for 25 runs; they shouldn't have been batting at all,” he told ESPNcricinfo.
🗣️ Ex-Knight Aaron Finch on KKR's decision to bat first yesterday : " that makes absolutely no sense".pic.twitter.com/9UN51eJmyH— KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) April 7, 2026
KKR have going through a disappointing campaign and are struggling in the tournament. Finch further added that either this is a case of overthinking or completely ignoring the facts.
"When you make the wrong decision despite having all the information, it's similar to a player being out of form. You can tell when someone's mind is a little scrambled. To me, this is a classic case of either overthinking or completely ignoring the facts,” he stated.
KKR are yet to win a single match in the IPL 2026 and have suffered two defeats. One match was abandoned. KKR have won three IPL titles (2012, 2014 and 2024) so far in the tournament history. Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored fifties for the team. Raghuvanshi scored fifty in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.