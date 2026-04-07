ETV Bharat / sports

Makes Absolutely No Sense: Aaron Finch Slams KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Over Decision Making

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has been under scrutiny after he chose to bat first in the match against PBKS, which was under threat of heavy rain. Many former cricketers have questioned him over his decision, and the former Australian skipper, Aaron Finch, has also joined the bandwagon and has also slammed the former Indian star over his decision.

Despite the pitch under cover and more rain being expected, Rahane chose to bat first in the match against PBKS.

Finch has said that the decision from the captain makes no sense.

"The one thing you can do is control the controllables. Winning the toss and electing to bat after the wicket has been under cover for a day, when you know there is rain in the air, makes absolutely no sense. How do you arrive at that decision? That is an alarm bell for me. It isn't just about being two wickets down for 25 runs; they shouldn't have been batting at all,” he told ESPNcricinfo.