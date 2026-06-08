ETV Bharat / sports

A Spinner Rises From Rajasthan, Stars In Indian Victory Over Afghanistan In Test Cricket

India's Manav Suthar celebrates after taking a wicket on day three of a Test cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in Mullanpur, Monday, June 8, 2026. Manav Suthar ended with dream figures of six for 33 in 22 overs on debut. ( PTI )

Sri Ganganagar: Representing India in Test cricket felt surreal for Manav Suthar, who hails from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district. He starred in India's comprehensive innings-and-300-run victory over Afghanistan in the one-off match at Punjab’s Mullanpur on Monday.

"It was a very unreal feeling. It has been my dream from the very beginning to play for India and to play Test cricket. So it was an incredible moment for me and honestly felt quite unreal," Suthar said at the presentation ceremony.

The 23-year-old left-arm spinner delivered a performance in his debut Test match that made him the talk of the nation: six wickets for 33 runs in the first innings, propelling Team India into a commanding position. He began weaving his magic right from the start of the match. He got off to a brilliant start by dismissing opposing batter Sediqullah Atal in the opening over, becoming the first Indian bowler in the last 25 years to take a wicket in his very first over.

Back home, Manav's family was visibly emotional over this historic achievement. His father Jagdish Suthar said, “Manav has been hardworking since childhood. His efforts have finally paid off. I express gratitude to the team selectors.”