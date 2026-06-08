A Spinner Rises From Rajasthan, Stars In Indian Victory Over Afghanistan In Test Cricket
Manav Suthar, the 23-year-old left-arm spinner, took six wickets for 33 runs in the first innings and was named player of the match.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: Representing India in Test cricket felt surreal for Manav Suthar, who hails from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district. He starred in India's comprehensive innings-and-300-run victory over Afghanistan in the one-off match at Punjab’s Mullanpur on Monday.
"It was a very unreal feeling. It has been my dream from the very beginning to play for India and to play Test cricket. So it was an incredible moment for me and honestly felt quite unreal," Suthar said at the presentation ceremony.
The 23-year-old left-arm spinner delivered a performance in his debut Test match that made him the talk of the nation: six wickets for 33 runs in the first innings, propelling Team India into a commanding position. He began weaving his magic right from the start of the match. He got off to a brilliant start by dismissing opposing batter Sediqullah Atal in the opening over, becoming the first Indian bowler in the last 25 years to take a wicket in his very first over.
You only get one debut, and Manav Suthar made sure history remembers it 🤍— BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2026
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Au50EfVM30#TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/GRmzbLFbzO
Back home, Manav's family was visibly emotional over this historic achievement. His father Jagdish Suthar said, “Manav has been hardworking since childhood. His efforts have finally paid off. I express gratitude to the team selectors.”
Manav's mother Sushila Suthar mentioned that there was a time when financial constraints made pursuing an expensive sport like cricket a matter of concern, but today, her son has brought glory to the nation.
His sister Mansi too expressed her joy, noting that she had long awaited this day and that the entire country is now talking about her brother's performance.
His aunt Shakuntala expressed her happiness over his spectacular performance. Talking about Manav's passion for cricket with ETV Bharat, she said his zeal for the sport was evident from childhood. She recalled that whenever he visited his maternal grandparents' home as a child, he would ask for cricket gear instead of clothes or toys.
Manav's cricketing journey has been truly inspiring. He earned his spot in the Indian team on the strength of his stellar performances in domestic cricket: 129 wickets in 29 matches across the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy; an all-round performance, scoring 945 runs; and 34 wickets in 25 matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His confidence was boosted after playing for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, an impact visible in his Test debut.
Manav’s family hopes he will soon secure a spot in the T20 and ODI squads and establish himself as an all-format player. This brilliant start has given not just Rajasthan, but the entire country, a new cricketing hero who could become a key asset for the Indian team in the future.
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