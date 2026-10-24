73 Foreign Runners, 12 Countries: Kashmir Marathon Set For Sunday; Region Aims To Boost Sports Tourism
Srinagar is set to host the third Kashmir Marathon on Sunday, drawing over 1,800 domestic and international runners to boost the region's sports tourism.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital is all decked up to welcome runners from across India and abroad for the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon on Sunday.
Over 1,800 participants have registered for the event so far, including 73 foreign athletes from 12 countries, as the region seeks to establish the race on the international sports tourism calendar.
The running event will feature a 42.195-kilometer full marathon and a 21.0975-kilometer half marathon, taking runners along parts of Srinagar’s scenic landscape, including Dal Lake, Boulevard Road, the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range, famous Mughal gardens and Hazratbal shrine.
Ready for race day? Swipe through key Dos, Don'ts, and essential reminders to make your run safe, smooth, and memorable. #kashmirmarathon #kashmirmarathon2026 https://t.co/8F5jUBgHj6— Kashmir Marathon (@KashmirMarathon) October 22, 2026
The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department expects participation to cross 2,000 following the opening of on-the-spot registration for runners who missed the online deadline.
The marathon comes as authorities put the finishing touches to arrangements for the race, including road repairs, medical facilities, 17 aid stations, sanitation and traffic management. The coordinated preparations are intended to ensure a smooth event while minimising inconvenience to residents.
Director of Tourism Kashmir Syed Qamar Sajjad said the participation of international athletes would help showcase the region to a wider audience and encourage more visitors to experience Kashmir.
The government has included the marathon in its annual calendar, with the aim of building continuity and strengthening the Valley’s profile as a destination for sports tourism.
#KashmirTourism #TraverseWithTrust #KashmirMarathon2026 👉 Welcome to Kashmir Marathon- 2026 https://t.co/m6hVfqDORl— Directorate of Tourism Kashmir (@JandKTourism) October 23, 2026
For many participants, Sunday's race will be their first opportunity to experience Kashmir on foot.
Rakesh, a 61-year-old runner from Bengaluru, said he had been running for 20 years and had completed numerous full and half marathons. "I am excited to take part in the Kashmir Marathon for the first time," he said.
Sandeep, who has been running for 15 to 20 years, has competed in Delhi and Mumbai, as well as in Singapore and Indonesia. He said Kashmir's natural beauty made the prospect of running there particularly appealing.
The event has also drawn experienced runners from within Jammu and Kashmir, including athletes who have participated in earlier editions.
Zahid Rafiq, a mountain athlete and long-distance runner from Badamwari in Srinagar, said he had taken part in the first two editions and was returning for the third. He recently participated in the Delhi Half Marathon.
"Running could help young people develop discipline, endurance and a healthier lifestyle. There should be greater institutional and government support for promising local athletes," he said
“Sponsorships and financial assistance are needed to help them compete at higher levels as training for long-distance races requires sustained preparation and resources," Zahid added.
Dr Hakeem Tariq, who represents the Sopore Runners Club, said the group regularly organises half-marathons and was looking forward to participating in Srinagar.
👉Kashmir Marathon- Athletes from Other Countries being Welcomed by J&K Tourism at Srinagar Airport. #KashmirTourism #TraverseWithTrust #KashmirMarathon2026 https://t.co/IFYrLyUaR7— Directorate of Tourism Kashmir (@JandKTourism) October 24, 2026
"Encouraging young people to take up running and other physical activities was important in a region where concerns about drug abuse among youth have grown," he said.
"The marathon offered an opportunity to promote fitness and bring more young people into organised sports," he added.
A key feature of this year’s event is the introduction of special prizes for Jammu and Kashmir residents, following requests from local runners seeking greater opportunities to compete.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while announcing the initiative, said the separate prize structure was intended to encourage greater participation in both race categories.
The event has a total prize pool of over Rs 25 lakh for the local category, with prizes of up to Rs 4 lakh for full-marathon winners and Rs 2 lakh for half-marathon winners.
Abdullah, who participated in the first two editions, said he would not run this year but would attend Sunday's race. He encouraged people to participate, emphasising that completing the event and enjoying the experience mattered more than winning.
Meanwhile, the Srinagar Traffic Police has announced restrictions and diversions for October 25, with several major roads closed during specified hours. The police have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel through affected areas, particularly between 5 AM and 1:30 PM.
Emergency vehicles, including ambulances, will be given priority passage. For assistance, commuters can contact the Traffic Police Control Room at 103.
Sunday's marathon also coincides with the Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test and Ladakh State Eligibility Test, scheduled for October 25.
In a circular, the University of Kashmir's Office of the Chief Proctor announced transport arrangements to ferry examination candidates from various locations in central Kashmir to the university's main campus.
The designated vehicles will leave their first stops at 11 AM sharp. Candidates have been advised to contact the respective drivers for further information about timings. Those who arrive late at the first stops after the vehicles depart will have to make their own arrangements to reach the campus.
The university has listed nine routes covering areas across Srinagar and parts of central Kashmir, including Nowgam, Hyderpora, Rajbagh, Batamaloo, Bemina, Hawal, Soura, Ganderbal and Hazratbal.
Candidates are advised to plan their journeys carefully in view of the marathon-related traffic restrictions and allow sufficient time to reach their examination centres.
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