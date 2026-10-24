ETV Bharat / sports

73 Foreign Runners, 12 Countries: Kashmir Marathon Set For Sunday; Region Aims To Boost Sports Tourism

Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah during the inauguration of three-day Kashmir Marathon Exposition at Polo View, Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital is all decked up to welcome runners from across India and abroad for the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon on Sunday.

Over 1,800 participants have registered for the event so far, including 73 foreign athletes from 12 countries, as the region seeks to establish the race on the international sports tourism calendar.

The running event will feature a 42.195-kilometer full marathon and a 21.0975-kilometer half marathon, taking runners along parts of Srinagar’s scenic landscape, including Dal Lake, Boulevard Road, the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range, famous Mughal gardens and Hazratbal shrine.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department expects participation to cross 2,000 following the opening of on-the-spot registration for runners who missed the online deadline.

The marathon comes as authorities put the finishing touches to arrangements for the race, including road repairs, medical facilities, 17 aid stations, sanitation and traffic management. The coordinated preparations are intended to ensure a smooth event while minimising inconvenience to residents.

Director of Tourism Kashmir Syed Qamar Sajjad said the participation of international athletes would help showcase the region to a wider audience and encourage more visitors to experience Kashmir.

The government has included the marathon in its annual calendar, with the aim of building continuity and strengthening the Valley’s profile as a destination for sports tourism.

For many participants, Sunday's race will be their first opportunity to experience Kashmir on foot.

Rakesh, a 61-year-old runner from Bengaluru, said he had been running for 20 years and had completed numerous full and half marathons. "I am excited to take part in the Kashmir Marathon for the first time," he said.

Sandeep, who has been running for 15 to 20 years, has competed in Delhi and Mumbai, as well as in Singapore and Indonesia. He said Kashmir's natural beauty made the prospect of running there particularly appealing.

The event has also drawn experienced runners from within Jammu and Kashmir, including athletes who have participated in earlier editions.

Zahid Rafiq, a mountain athlete and long-distance runner from Badamwari in Srinagar, said he had taken part in the first two editions and was returning for the third. He recently participated in the Delhi Half Marathon.

"Running could help young people develop discipline, endurance and a healthier lifestyle. There should be greater institutional and government support for promising local athletes," he said

“Sponsorships and financial assistance are needed to help them compete at higher levels as training for long-distance races requires sustained preparation and resources," Zahid added.

Dr Hakeem Tariq, who represents the Sopore Runners Club, said the group regularly organises half-marathons and was looking forward to participating in Srinagar.