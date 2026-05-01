7-Year-Old Jharkhand Boy Sets World Record, Swims Across Palk Strait
A child from Jharkhand scripts history by becoming the youngest to swim across the Palk Strait in under 10 hours.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Ramanathapuram: A seven-year-old swimmer, Ishank from Jharkhand's Ranchi, has achieved a rare feat by crossing the Palk Strait between Sri Lanka and India, setting a new world record at a very young age.
Ishank began his swim from Talaimannar at around 4 AM on April 30 and reached Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram district by 1:50 PM, completing the 29-kilometre stretch in 9 hours and 50 minutes despite battling strong ocean currents and waves.
The expedition was conducted under the official supervision of Dr M. Vijayakumar, a representative of the TSUSA (Travel South USA) organisation. With this feat, Ishank achieved a dual record, becoming both the youngest and fastest swimmer to complete the crossing. The Universal Records Forum (URF) has officially recognised this achievement and presented him with a certificate.
Ishank, who is currently a 2nd-grade student at a school in Ranchi, has excelled in swimming training since his early childhood.
He credited his success to the training he received at the Open Water Swimming Academy in Theni as the key factor that enabled him to achieve this record. Having set a world record at such a young age, he serves as an inspiration and role model to many. The young swimmer has drawn widespread praise for his confidence and determination, emerging as an inspiration for many.
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