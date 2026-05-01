ETV Bharat / sports

7-Year-Old Jharkhand Boy Sets World Record, Swims Across Palk Strait

Ramanathapuram: A seven-year-old swimmer, Ishank from Jharkhand's Ranchi, has achieved a rare feat by crossing the Palk Strait between Sri Lanka and India, setting a new world record at a very young age.

Ishank began his swim from Talaimannar at around 4 AM on April 30 and reached Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram district by 1:50 PM, completing the 29-kilometre stretch in 9 hours and 50 minutes despite battling strong ocean currents and waves.

The expedition was conducted under the official supervision of Dr M. Vijayakumar, a representative of the TSUSA (Travel South USA) organisation. With this feat, Ishank achieved a dual record, becoming both the youngest and fastest swimmer to complete the crossing. The Universal Records Forum (URF) has officially recognised this achievement and presented him with a certificate.