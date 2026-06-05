FIFA World Cup 2026: 60 Fans Get Free Tickets; Here’s Why
A total of 60 supporters received confirmation messages showing that their World Cup tickets have been issued without any cost.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: FIFA came up with some good news for football fans for a while. A total of 60 supporters received free tickets for the upcoming World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA starting on June 11. The incident has become the centre of the spotlight as it has occurred just a few days before the marquee tournament. The upcoming edition will be the first where a total of 48 participants will take part, and so the buzz around it will be high, with supporters from more countries coming to the tournament to support their respective national sides.
Why 60 fans received FIFA World Cup tickets for free?
The issue occurred during the checkout process and resulted in some supporters getting tickets at no cost. FIFA has now confirmed that the error took place due to a glitch and have asked the affected fans to complete payment to retain their seats in the tournament.
🚨 FIFA has confirmed a website glitch has left dozens of fans getting FREE tickets for the World Cup 2026 😳🎟️— SportyTV (@SportyTV) June 5, 2026
Supporters reportedly have 7 days to complete payment or lose their seats, as reported by Sky News
🇿🇦 Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches live on SportyTV for… pic.twitter.com/r3Pzd5a7vg
The incident has raised concerns over FIFA’s ticketing system, which has already faced criticism around factors like pricing, seat changes, and consumer rights issues.
According to FIFA, a total of 60 players received confirmation messages showing that their tickets have been issued for zero dollars due to a payment processing problem. The football’s governing body also acknowledged that an administrative mistake had taken place and it regretted any confusion or inconvenience.
However, the organisation has also mentioned that the tickets were not being given away for free.
What did FIFA say?
The organisation also added that the seats will remain reserved for the affected supporters, but they must pay the correct price for the seats. According to reports, FIFA have given a seven-day deadline to the fans to complete the payment process. If they fail to do so, the reserved tickets could be cancelled and will be made available to others.
FIFA World Cup 2026 will start on June 11, and the final will be played on July 20. The 48-team tournament’s opening match will be played between Mexico and South Africa.