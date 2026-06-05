ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: 60 Fans Get Free Tickets; Here’s Why

Hyderabad: FIFA came up with some good news for football fans for a while. A total of 60 supporters received free tickets for the upcoming World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA starting on June 11. The incident has become the centre of the spotlight as it has occurred just a few days before the marquee tournament. The upcoming edition will be the first where a total of 48 participants will take part, and so the buzz around it will be high, with supporters from more countries coming to the tournament to support their respective national sides.

Why 60 fans received FIFA World Cup tickets for free?

The issue occurred during the checkout process and resulted in some supporters getting tickets at no cost. FIFA has now confirmed that the error took place due to a glitch and have asked the affected fans to complete payment to retain their seats in the tournament.

The incident has raised concerns over FIFA’s ticketing system, which has already faced criticism around factors like pricing, seat changes, and consumer rights issues.