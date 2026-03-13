ETV Bharat / sports

America Will Not Allow Men To Compete Against Women In The 2028 Olympics, Says US President Donald Trump

Washington DC [US]: President Donald Trump said that the United States will not allow men to compete in women's sporting events at the 2028 Summer Olympics, reiterating his administration's position on gender policy in sports.

Speaking about the issue, the US President said he had signed an executive order stating that the government recognises only two genders and emphasised that the policy would apply to international competitions hosted by the United States.

"I'm also keeping the men out of women's sports. I signed an executive order declaring that there are only two genders, male and female. Complicated, isn't it?... We have put the world on notice that America will not allow men to compete against women in the 2028 Olympics," Trump said.