ETV Bharat / sports

500 Wickets In T20s; These Six Bowlers Have Achieved An Unique Feat In World Cricket

Hyderabad: The T20 format has a huge fanbase as the format produces rain boundaries and sixes when batters play in their full flow. However, the significance of a bowler’s role is often overlooked in the shortest format. He controls the run flow of the opposition by taking wickets or bowling in he areas from where the batter won’t be able to score runs freely. But, with the batters becoming more fearless and pitches being made batting-friendly makes it tough for bowlers to take wickets.

Also, with multiple countries starting their own T20 league and emphasising batting-friendly conditions, bowlers struggle a bit to take wickets. Taking 500 wickets in the shortest format is a very tough task, but a few of them have mastered the art of bowling in the shortest format and have achieved the feat, making for an elite list.

Recently, Andre Russell joined the list of bowlers taking 500 wickets in the T20s and became only the sixth bowler to do so. The article takes a look at the bowler who have reached the milestone in their carrer, a list which includes some of the elites of the game.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

The Afghanistan spinner is known as one of the best bowlers around the world and is known for deceiving the batters with his leg-spin and googlies. Rashid has taken 683 wickets in T20 cricket from 503 matches with an economy of 6.59 and a strike rate of 16.7

The Afghan spinner has played in various leagues around the world and is currently playing for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies)

Bravo was one of the best bowling all-rounder during his playing days. He picked 631 wickets in the T20 cricket from 582 matches with an economy of 8.26 and a strike rate of 17.7. He used pace variations during his medium pace bowling and dismissed the batters.