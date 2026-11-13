ETV Bharat / sports

4th ODI Against Hosts New Zealand: India Lose First Three Wickets For Zero

Rohit Sharma (left) and Virat Kohli ( ANI )

Thiruvananthapuram: India's top order suffered a stunning collapse against hosts New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Friday, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer dismissed for ducks in the opening over while chasing a target of 334.

Matt Henry produced a triple-wicket maiden, removing Rohit off the first ball, bowling Kohli with a nip-backer and trapping stand-in skipper Shreyas leg-before to leave India reeling at 0/3 after the first over.