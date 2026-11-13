4th ODI Against Hosts New Zealand: India Lose First Three Wickets For Zero
It was the first time India had lost three wickets without scoring in an ODI innings, and only fifth such instance in the format's history.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: India's top order suffered a stunning collapse against hosts New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Friday, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer dismissed for ducks in the opening over while chasing a target of 334.
Matt Henry produced a triple-wicket maiden, removing Rohit off the first ball, bowling Kohli with a nip-backer and trapping stand-in skipper Shreyas leg-before to leave India reeling at 0/3 after the first over.
Ruturaj Gaikwad's dismissal for five further reduced India to 9/4.
It was the first time India had lost three wickets without scoring in an ODI innings, and only the fifth such instance in the format's history.
Pakistan have suffered the same fate twice, while Bangladesh and Australia have done it once each.
The collapse brought back memories of India's heartbreaking 2019 World Cup semifinal also against New Zealand at Manchester. Matt Henry had claimed two of the first three wickets in that match, reducing India to 5/3 while chasing 241. Rohit, KL Rahul and Kohli had all fallen for one run each, and India eventually lost by 18 runs.
Friday's collapse was also only the second occasion India lost their first four wickets for fewer than 10 runs in an ODI. The previous instance was against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup, when India were reduced to 9/4 before Kapil Dev's unbeaten 175 powered them to a memorable victory.
Earlier, Will Young's brilliant 125 and Tim Seifert's 58 powered New Zealand to 333/8 in their 50 overs. Young struck 14 fours and four sixes in his 108-ball innings, registering his fifth ODI century and first against India. Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi and Gurnoor Brar claimed two wickets each for India, but the hosts finished with a formidable total. (With agency inputs)
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