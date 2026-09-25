4 Women Wrestlers Challenge Acquittal Of Brij Bhushan In Sexual Harassment Case
The order of acquittal, according to the plea, was "erroneous and unsustainable in law".
File photo of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (ANI)
By PTI
Published : September 25, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Four women wrestlers on Friday moved a sessions court, challenging a magistrate’s order acquitting former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case.
The appeal challenges the acquittal order of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar dated August 3. According to the plea, the order of acquittal was "erroneous and unsustainable in law".
The matter is likely to be heard by Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh on Saturday.
Read More