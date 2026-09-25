ETV Bharat / sports

4 Women Wrestlers Challenge Acquittal Of Brij Bhushan In Sexual Harassment Case

New Delhi: Four women wrestlers on Friday moved a sessions court, challenging a magistrate’s order acquitting former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case.

The appeal challenges the acquittal order of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar dated August 3. According to the plea, the order of acquittal was "erroneous and unsustainable in law".