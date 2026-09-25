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4 Women Wrestlers Challenge Acquittal Of Brij Bhushan In Sexual Harassment Case

The order of acquittal, according to the plea, was "erroneous and unsustainable in law".

4 Women Wrestlers Challenge Acquittal Of Brij Bhushan In Sexual Harassment Case
File photo of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : September 25, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Four women wrestlers on Friday moved a sessions court, challenging a magistrate’s order acquitting former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case.

The appeal challenges the acquittal order of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar dated August 3. According to the plea, the order of acquittal was "erroneous and unsustainable in law".

TAGGED:

SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE
WOMEN WRESTLERS
WOMEN WRESTLERS CHALLENGE ACQUITTAL
BRIJ BHUSHAN SHARAN SINGH

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