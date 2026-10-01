ETV Bharat / sports

300 For Mandeep, 4 For India, 3 For Pakistan And A 2026 Asian Games Gold-Medal Berth Booked

Ecstatic India's celebrating semifinal win over Pakistan in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 men's hockey semifinal at Kakamigahara, Japan on Thursday. ( Special arrangement (@TheHockeyIndia) )

Thiruvananthapuram: India survived a stunning Pakistan fightback before Abhishek struck with just 49.2 seconds remaining to seal a dramatic 4-3 victory over their arch-rivals in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 men's hockey semifinal at Kakamigahara, Japan on Thursday and keep their title defence alive.

India had raced to a 3-0 lead through captain Harmanpreet Singh's brace and a goal from Sukhjeet Singh, but Pakistan fought back through Abu Mahmood, Hannan Shahid and Waheed Ashraf Rana to level the contest at 3-3.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace in the semis against Pakistan. (Special arrangement (@TheHockeyIndia))

With extra time looming, Abhishek produced the decisive moment. His shot from the edge of the circle took a crucial deflection off Pakistan's Sufiyan Khan and found the backboard with 49.2 seconds left, sending the Indian camp into wild celebrations.

India will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Malaysia and South Korea in the gold-medal match on October 3.

Memorable 300th International For Mandeep

The thrilling victory also provided a memorable backdrop for Mandeep Singh, who completed 300 senior international appearances for India during the semi-final. The 31-year-old forward, who made his senior debut in 2013, became only the latest Indian hockey player to reach the significant milestone. Hockey India congratulated Mandeep on completing a career spanning more than a decade.

Mandeep has been part of India's major successes during that period, including Olympic bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, the Asian Games gold at Hangzhou in 2023 and bronze at Jakarta in 2018. He was also part of India's 2016 Junior World Cup-winning team and received the Arjuna Award in 2021.

India made a confident start and immediately put Pakistan under pressure. Pakistan goalkeeper Ali Raza denied Harmanpreet from India's early penalty corners, but the Indian captain finally broke the deadlock in the fifth minute with a fierce drag-flick.

However, Harmanpreet struck again in the 13th minute, sending another low penalty-corner flick past Pakistan custodian Raza to give India a 2-0 lead.