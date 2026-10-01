300 For Mandeep, 4 For India, 3 For Pakistan And A 2026 Asian Games Gold-Medal Berth Booked
Abhishek's shot from the edge of the circle took a crucial deflection off Pakistan's Sufiyan Khan and found the backboard with 49.2 seconds left.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: India survived a stunning Pakistan fightback before Abhishek struck with just 49.2 seconds remaining to seal a dramatic 4-3 victory over their arch-rivals in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 men's hockey semifinal at Kakamigahara, Japan on Thursday and keep their title defence alive.
India had raced to a 3-0 lead through captain Harmanpreet Singh's brace and a goal from Sukhjeet Singh, but Pakistan fought back through Abu Mahmood, Hannan Shahid and Waheed Ashraf Rana to level the contest at 3-3.
With extra time looming, Abhishek produced the decisive moment. His shot from the edge of the circle took a crucial deflection off Pakistan's Sufiyan Khan and found the backboard with 49.2 seconds left, sending the Indian camp into wild celebrations.
India will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Malaysia and South Korea in the gold-medal match on October 3.
Memorable 300th International For Mandeep
The thrilling victory also provided a memorable backdrop for Mandeep Singh, who completed 300 senior international appearances for India during the semi-final. The 31-year-old forward, who made his senior debut in 2013, became only the latest Indian hockey player to reach the significant milestone. Hockey India congratulated Mandeep on completing a career spanning more than a decade.
Mandeep has been part of India's major successes during that period, including Olympic bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, the Asian Games gold at Hangzhou in 2023 and bronze at Jakarta in 2018. He was also part of India's 2016 Junior World Cup-winning team and received the Arjuna Award in 2021.
𝗔 𝟯𝟬𝟬-𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗠𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗡 𝗔 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥! 🇮🇳🔥— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 1, 2026
Mandeep Singh completed his remarkable 300th international appearance for India in a thrilling Asian Games 2026 semi-final against Pakistan, helping the team book its place in a second… pic.twitter.com/DLjGnpLU4u
India made a confident start and immediately put Pakistan under pressure. Pakistan goalkeeper Ali Raza denied Harmanpreet from India's early penalty corners, but the Indian captain finally broke the deadlock in the fifth minute with a fierce drag-flick.
However, Harmanpreet struck again in the 13th minute, sending another low penalty-corner flick past Pakistan custodian Raza to give India a 2-0 lead.
India continued to dominate possession and extended their advantage in the 23rd minute. Shilanand Lakra kept the ball alive near the baseline and sent it across goal, allowing Sukhjeet Singh to deflect it past the goalkeeper.
Pakistan refused to surrender. Abu Mahmood reduced the deficit in the 30th minute, giving his side hope before half-time.
Pakistan returned from the break with greater attacking intent. Hannan Shahid pulled another goal back in the 45th minute, and Waheed Ashraf Rana completed the comeback in the 49th to make it 3-3.
India were forced to work hard defensively as Pakistan pressed for the winner. Raj Kumar Pal's absence was felt after he was ruled out with a fractured thumb suffered during the Bangladesh match, with experienced midfielder Nilakanta Sharma coming into the squad.
The decisive moment arrived in the final minute.
After Pakistan survived an Indian penalty-corner opportunity following a successful referral, Abhishek found space near the circle and sent the ball towards goal. The shot deflected off Sufiyan Khan's stick and flew into the net.
There was no time for Pakistan to respond.
India had survived one of the most dramatic India-Pakistan encounters in recent Asian Games history and secured their place in the final.
For captain Harmanpreet, who scored twice, and a team that had dominated the pool stage with five consecutive victories, the win keeps alive the possibility of successfully defending the Asian Games crown.
Indian Men’s Team’s Assistant Coach Shivendra Singh has been part of many India vs Pakistan games as a player and support staff. Let’s hear from him on the team’s thrilling 4-3 win against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final earlier today. 🏑⚡#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame… pic.twitter.com/fQrwQvW1bz— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 1, 2026
This was also the 17th time had met in past 20 Asiad games with India registering their sixth victory while Pakistan have won eight while 3 were drawn.
For Mandeep, meanwhile, the night will be remembered for another reason too — his 300th appearance for India, celebrated with a place in yet another Asian Games final.
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