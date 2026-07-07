3 Generations Nurture One Dream: Bhopal Family Produces Eight National Footballers, MP’s First Female NIS Coach
A three-generation football family from Bhopal has produced eight national players and MP’s first female NIS-certified football coach, inspiring grassroots football through dedication and perseverance.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Bhopal: In Rajendra Nagar, a family lives, breathes and plays football. Here, children do not need toys but footballs and carry forward a sporting tradition that has thrived for three generations. The family’s commitment to the game has produced eight national-level footballers, four state-level players and several coaches. But the recent milestone they reached was when family member Shalini Singh became Madhya Pradesh’s first female NIS-certified football coach, further strengthening the family’s remarkable legacy.
The story began with JP Singh, whose interest in sports began with wrestling. Trained as a wrestler during his school and college days, he wanted to pursue the sport but fate had something else stored for him. After a serious accident that injured his left arm, he was forced to leave wrestling. Rather than giving up on sports, he switched to football.
He started his football journey at Bhopal’s historic Railway Ground and within some time, went up to become a national-level player. But that was not all. He was determined to nurture young talent and founded the Student Sports Club in Rajendra Nagar in 1988 with the vision of creating opportunities for aspiring footballers.
His efforts gradually started showing results. He not only spotted local talents but also involved his own family members and trained them. In 1990, following his request, the Public Works Department (PWD) levelled the local ground and installed fencing, enabling regular football camps and training sessions. With the ground located close to their home, football naturally became an integral part of everyday life for children in the family.
Today, the Singh family has produced eight national-level footballers and four state-level players. JP Singh’s son captained the Bhopal University football team for four consecutive years, represented Madhya Pradesh in All India University competitions and participated in national championship tournaments. Several members of the family are now actively coaching young footballers and mentoring the next generation.
The atmosphere at Singh's home had a profound influence on his daughter, Shalini Singh. She represented Madhya Pradesh in the Senior National Women’s Football Championship thrice and excelled in university-level competitions. Later, she ventured into refereeing before completing the prestigious NIS Football Coaching Diploma in Kolkata.
With this achievement, Shalini became Madhya Pradesh’s first female NIS-certified football coach. She is currently serving as a football coach at Maihar under the Central Government’s Khelo India Small Centre scheme.
Singh says protecting the local football ground proved to be one of the family’s biggest challenges. "Shalini faced resistance, humiliation and repeated opposition while campaigning to save the playground from encroachment and anti-social elements. She remained in constant touch with the administration and government officials, determined to preserve the ground for future athletes," says a proud father.
In some years, with the intervention the court and Sports Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang, the development of the ground moved forward. A modern mini stadium equipped with improved sports facilities is now under construction, promising better opportunities for athletes as well as women and youth in the area.
Despite the family’s achievements, JP Singh believes the biggest challenge facing football in Madhya Pradesh is not a shortage of talent but a lack of opportunities. "Bhopal has around 25 football grounds and nearly 17 to 18 NIS-certified coaches, yet many talented players fail to get adequate exposure. I would appeal to sports bodies and administrators to put athletes above politics and personal interests," he says.
For football to flourish as a game and players to give their best, it is important to have consistent competitions, quality coaching and a stronger support system. "Madhya Pradesh would then produce footballers capable of representing India at the international level," he adds.
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