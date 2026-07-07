ETV Bharat / sports

3 Generations Nurture One Dream: Bhopal Family Produces Eight National Footballers, MP’s First Female NIS Coach

Bhopal: In Rajendra Nagar, a family lives, breathes and plays football. Here, children do not need toys but footballs and carry forward a sporting tradition that has thrived for three generations. The family’s commitment to the game has produced eight national-level footballers, four state-level players and several coaches. But the recent milestone they reached was when family member Shalini Singh became Madhya Pradesh’s first female NIS-certified football coach, further strengthening the family’s remarkable legacy.

The story began with JP Singh, whose interest in sports began with wrestling. Trained as a wrestler during his school and college days, he wanted to pursue the sport but fate had something else stored for him. After a serious accident that injured his left arm, he was forced to leave wrestling. Rather than giving up on sports, he switched to football.

3 Generations Nurture One Dream: Bhopal Family Produces Eight National Footballers, MP’s First Female NIS Coach (ETV Bharat)

He started his football journey at Bhopal’s historic Railway Ground and within some time, went up to become a national-level player. But that was not all. He was determined to nurture young talent and founded the Student Sports Club in Rajendra Nagar in 1988 with the vision of creating opportunities for aspiring footballers.

His efforts gradually started showing results. He not only spotted local talents but also involved his own family members and trained them. In 1990, following his request, the Public Works Department (PWD) levelled the local ground and installed fencing, enabling regular football camps and training sessions. With the ground located close to their home, football naturally became an integral part of everyday life for children in the family.