ETV Bharat / sports

2nd ODI: India Crush Afghanistan By 170 Runs To Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead

Lucknow: India clinched the three-match ODI series with an unassailable 2-0 lead after defeating Afghanistan by 170 runs in the second match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. The hosts combined a batting masterclass led by captain Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan with a disciplined bowling display to overpower Afghanistan despite a spirited fight from Rahmat Shah.

Chasing 403, Afghanistan needed a flying start but never truly threatened the target. India's pace attack struck regularly, preventing the visitors from building meaningful partnerships. Arshdeep Singh led the charge with three wickets, while debutant Prince Yadav claimed his maiden ODI wicket and Gurnoor Brar impressed with three wickets of his own.

Amid the collapse around him, Rahmat Shah stood tall with a determined innings of 79 from 89 deliveries. Displaying excellent technique and resilience, he battled through cramps and found regular boundaries to keep Afghanistan's hopes alive, albeit faintly. Rashid Khan provided some entertainment with a quickfire cameo, but the required rate continued to climb beyond reach.

The end came in the 45th over when Brar and Prince Yadav cleaned up the tail. Rahmat's valiant resistance was finally ended when he pulled Prince Yadav to fine leg, where Brar completed an excellent catch. Afghanistan were bowled out for 232 in 44.3 overs, handing India a comprehensive 170-run victory.

The result underlined India's dominance throughout the contest. Gill's captain's knock and Kishan's explosive century laid the platform for a massive total, while the bowlers completed the job clinically to secure the series with a game to spare.

Earlier in the day, India made a steady start but were briefly checked by Afghanistan's disciplined new-ball bowling. The visitors even opened with off-spinner AM Ghazanfar in a surprise move, and Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled to find fluency before falling early. Rohit Sharma looked in sublime touch, peppering the boundary ropes with elegant strokes, but narrowly missed a half-century when he was dismissed for 48, leaving India at 80/2.