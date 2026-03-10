23 Red Cards: Brazilian Football Witness One Of The Ugliest Brawls As Cruzeiro And Atletico Mineiro Throw Punches
The Brazilian football witnessed one of the darkest chapters as a total of 23 players were shown a red card by the referee.
Hyderabad: Cruzeiro’s 1-0 win over fierce rivals Atletico Mineiro in the Campeonato Mineiro final turned into an ugly clash as the match was engulfed in the shocking scenes of violence. A total of 23 players were sent off after a mass brawl erupted into a stoppage, with the situation spiralling out of control. Kaio Jorge’s goal helped Cruzeiro take the lead, but tempers exploded in the dying minutes, and the football field soon turned into an arena of professional wrestling with players having a go at each other.
The tensions escalated in the closing moments as Cruzeiro midfielder Christian became involved in an altercation with Atletico Mineiro goalkeeper Everson. The banter aggravated instantly as Everson reacted aggressively and dragged Christian down. It resulted in an angry retaliation from nearby cruisers. Within seconds, the brawl spread far beyond the original clash, and soon the footballers from both sides, as well as support staff, were involved in the clash.
In the banter which escalated, players pushed, kicked and threw punches as officials and security personnel rushed in to restore order. Due to the violence, the final minutes of the match turned into full chos.
After reviewing the violence on the field, the referee handed out 23 red cards to the players, 12 to Cruzeiro and 11 to Atletico Mineiro. Christian and Everson were dismissed for their role in the original confrontation. The others were punished for their roles in the whole banter. Former Brazil international Hulk, who plays for Atletico Mineiro, was also one of the players to be sent off.
72-year-old record in Brazilian football broken
The official report confirmed that there were a total of 23 bookings in the match. It broke a 72-year-old record in Brazilian football. Previously, in a match between Portuguesa and Botafogo in 1954, 22 players were sent off.
Severe punishments to follow?
The Brazilian Football Association is assessing the incident, which has damaged the reputation of the league, and some severe punishments might follow. Players who were punished with a red card might face some severe bans in the national tournaments.