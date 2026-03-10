ETV Bharat / sports

23 Red Cards: Brazilian Football Witness One Of The Ugliest Brawls As Cruzeiro And Atletico Mineiro Throw Punches

Hyderabad: Cruzeiro’s 1-0 win over fierce rivals Atletico Mineiro in the Campeonato Mineiro final turned into an ugly clash as the match was engulfed in the shocking scenes of violence. A total of 23 players were sent off after a mass brawl erupted into a stoppage, with the situation spiralling out of control. Kaio Jorge’s goal helped Cruzeiro take the lead, but tempers exploded in the dying minutes, and the football field soon turned into an arena of professional wrestling with players having a go at each other.

The tensions escalated in the closing moments as Cruzeiro midfielder Christian became involved in an altercation with Atletico Mineiro goalkeeper Everson. The banter aggravated instantly as Everson reacted aggressively and dragged Christian down. It resulted in an angry retaliation from nearby cruisers. Within seconds, the brawl spread far beyond the original clash, and soon the footballers from both sides, as well as support staff, were involved in the clash.

In the banter which escalated, players pushed, kicked and threw punches as officials and security personnel rushed in to restore order. Due to the violence, the final minutes of the match turned into full chos.