Mirabai Chanu Suffers Blow Before Olympics: 49 Kg Event Scrapped For Los Angeles 2028

Hyderabad: India's weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will have to face a new challenge in the 2028 Olympics, which are to be held in Los Angeles, as new weight categories are announced for the competition. The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has introduced a new Olympic division, and Mirabai’s weight category of 49 kg is scrapped. This comes despite the number of weightlifting events being increased to 12, which is a rise from the 2024 Paris Games.

Chanu had clinched silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 in the 49 kg division and also finished fourth at the Paris Olympics last year. Now, she will have to move up to 53 kg weight category if she wishes to take part in the LA 2028.

IWF revealed the details through a statement.

“Following the encouraging decision taken by the IOC to enlarge the weightlifting programme at the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 – where 12 events (six men, six women) will be contested – the IWF selected the bodyweight categories for the upcoming Olympic rendezvous,” IWF said in a statement.