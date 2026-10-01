ETV Bharat / sports

2027 ODI World Cup | India To Play Pakistan On October 10 In Johannesburg In Group Stage Game

ICC Chairman Jay Shah (second from left) along with other officials unveiled the schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Johannesburg on October 10 during a group-stage game of the 2027 ODI World Cup. The schedule for marquee tournament was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday.

The 2027 edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will start on October 2, while the final will be played on November 21.

An ICC statement said, "The tournament begins on 2 October with the commencement of the three-team Super Series in Windhoek, which will decide the final Group Stage team."

"The 12 remaining teams at the tournament will be split into two groups of six. The group stage action begins on October 7 October in Cape Town with a repeat of the 2023 Final as defending champions Australia take on India." it added.

South Africa and Zimbabwe begin their campaigns on 9 October and 11 October respectively. South Africa take on New Zealand in Cape Town, while Zimbabwe play Afghanistan in Bulawayo.

Of the 14 teams at the tournament, South Africa and Zimbabwe qualified directly as hosts, alongside the best eight teams on the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings at the 30 September 2026 cut-off.

The remaining four spots will be decided at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. The top-placed finisher goes directly to the Group Stage while the other three teams compete in the Super Series for a Group Stage spot. The top three teams of each group will move into the Super 7 phase, with the better fourth-place finisher across the two groups taking the seventh spot, the statement added.

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan match will be played on October 10 in Johannesburg. India take on Zimbabwe in the first Cricket World Cup match at the new ground at Victoria Falls, the last fixture of the group stage.

Super 7 Phase

The remaining seven teams enter the Super 7 phase with no points carried over from the group stage, meaning that each team will play six more matches from October 25 to November 14.

Semi-Finals and Final

The top four teams after the Super 7 phase progress to the semi-finals. The team finishing top of the Super 7 standings will face fourth, with the second and third-placed teams going head-to-head. The first Semi-final will be held on 17 November in Cape Town and 18 November in Tshwane. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day. The Final will take place on 21 November in Johannesburg, with a reserve day on 22 November if necessary.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said, "The announcement of the schedule and opening of the ticket ballot are major milestones on the road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, bringing fans one step closer to a spectacular celebration of cricket across the three nations."

The ICC has opened the ticket ballot, giving fans around the world the chance to register for an opportunity to secure their place at the event. Fans are encouraged to enter the ballot and take their first step towards being part of the action, with ticket prices ranging from USD $9.62 (R158) for entry-level tickets to USD $31.31 (R514) for the highest-tier matches. Special consideration has also been given to family bundles, student and pensioner pricing, early-bird local allocations, and community club and school group pricing.

A total of 12 venues will play host to the tournament. The Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek plays host to the three Super Series matches and three group games, with three venues in Zimbabwe and eight in South Africa.

The Mosi-oa-Tunya Stadium in Victoria Falls joins Harare and Bulawayo, while in South Africa, matches will be held in Cape Town, Paarl, Johannesburg, Tshwane, Bloemfontein, Durban, KuGompo City and Gqeberha.

Full Cricket World Cup Schedule

Super Series

Saturday, 2 October 2027 - QF1 v QF3 - Windhoek

Monday, 4 October 2027 - QF1 v QF2 - Windhoek

Wednesday, 6 October 2027 - QF2 v QF3 - Windhoek

Group Stage

Thursday, 7 October 2027 - India v Australia - Cape Town

Friday, 8 October 2027 - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Tshwane

Friday, 8 October 2027 - England v Bangladesh - Windhoek

Saturday, 9 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v Qualifier A - Bulawayo

Saturday, 9 October 2027 - South Africa v New Zealand - Cape Town

Sunday, 10 October 2027 - India v Pakistan - Johannesburg

Sunday, 10 October 2027 - Sri Lanka v Qualifier B - Windhoek

Monday, 11 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v Afghanistan - Bulawayo

Tuesday, 12 October 2027 - Australia v Qualifier A - Paarl

Tuesday, 12 October 2027 - New Zealand v Bangladesh - KuGompo City

Wednesday, 13 October 2027 - England v Sri Lanka - Windhoek

Wednesday, 13 October 2027 - South Africa v Qualifier B - Paarl

Thursday, 14 October 2027 - India v Afghanistan - Tshwane

Friday, 15 October 2027 - Pakistan v Qualifier A - Bloemfontein

Friday, 15 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v Australia - Harare

Saturday, 16 October 2027 - Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - Durban