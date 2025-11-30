2026 World Cup Draw: How To Watch, Procedure, Participant Teams, Everything You Need To Know
The draw for the 2026 World Cup will be held in Washington DC on December 5.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 3:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is around the corner, and the countries will find out who they will face next in the tournament, which is to be played next year. 42 of the 48 teams are to participate in the tournament, which is scheduled to be played in the USA, Mexico and Canada. While 42 teams have qualified, six will be determined through the UEFA and inter-confederation playoffs.
How and where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw?
The final draw for the marquee tournament will take place at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC. It will be held on Friday, 5 December 2025, at 22:30 (10:30 PM) and so the audience can enjoy the draw. To watch the live coverage of the event, the audience can tune in to FIFA.com and the FIFA World Cup social media channels.
2022 🔙— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2025
The Final Draw takes place this Friday to determine the groups for 2026! 📊
[THREAD 🧵]
While the Final Draw will determine which teams play each other in the group stage, the updated match schedule, including the stadium assigned to each match and the respective kick-off time, will be confirmed on Saturday, 6 December.
How does the draw work?
The 48 participant teams are placed in the pots based on their FIFA rankings. The top nine teams plus the three hosts are in Pot 1, the next 12 highest-ranked teams are in Pot 2, and the next highest-ranked 12 teams are in Pot 3. In the last and fourth pot, six lowest-ranked teams plus the six winners of the playoffs will be placed.
Procedures for the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ revealed 💡— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) November 25, 2025
· On Friday, 5 December, participating teams will find out which pathway they must follow in their quest to lift the trophy in New York New Jersey on Sunday, 19 July 2026
· Procedures that will govern the… pic.twitter.com/5ExgVGs8GU
First, teams from Pot 1 will be drawn and placed in one group. Then teams from Pot 2, 3 and 4 will be drawn, and that will make for a single group. 48 teams will be divided into 12 groups in a similar manner. No two teams from the same region are allowed, except for UEFA, as two European teams can be drawn into the same group.
Pots for FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw
- Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany
Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, IR Iran, Korea Republic, Ecuador, Austria, Australia
- Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa
- Pot 4: Jordan, Cabo Verde, Ghana, Curaçao, Haiti, New Zealand, European Play-Off A, B, C and D, FIFA Play-Off Tournament 1 and 2