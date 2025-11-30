ETV Bharat / sports

2026 World Cup Draw: How To Watch, Procedure, Participant Teams, Everything You Need To Know

Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni holds up the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is around the corner, and the countries will find out who they will face next in the tournament, which is to be played next year. 42 of the 48 teams are to participate in the tournament, which is scheduled to be played in the USA, Mexico and Canada. While 42 teams have qualified, six will be determined through the UEFA and inter-confederation playoffs. How and where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw? The final draw for the marquee tournament will take place at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC. It will be held on Friday, 5 December 2025, at 22:30 (10:30 PM) and so the audience can enjoy the draw. To watch the live coverage of the event, the audience can tune in to FIFA.com and the FIFA World Cup social media channels.