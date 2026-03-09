T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Shares Golden Moments With Fans
Hero’s welcome awaits the world champion when he touches Thiruvananthapuram with the Kerala government to organise an official reception in the state capital
Published : March 9, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
Ahmedabad/Thiruvananthapuram: Malayali cricketer Sanju Samson shared his golden moments with fans after India’s historic T20 World Cup triumph, a victory that electrified the nation. Taking to Instagram, Sanju expressed deep gratitude, saying he has always believed in miracles and thanking everyone for their prayers and wishes as celebrations began.
His post came soon after he was named Player of the Tournament (POT) and quickly garnered millions of likes, reflecting the massive support for the star batter. Speaking after receiving the award, Sanju extended heartfelt thanks to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and other senior players. He revealed that a difficult series against New Zealand had left him mentally exhausted, but constant guidance and mentorship from Sachin over the past few months gave him the strength to make a strong comeback.
Calling the triumph a dream come true, Sanju recalled the 2024 World Cup, where he was part of the squad but did not get an opportunity to play. He said that through hard work and divine providence, he was able to deliver for the country in crucial matches and fulfil a goal he had cherished since those days on the sidelines.
Sanju dedicates POT to wife Charulataha
Celebrations at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad turned into an emotional family moment as Sanju's wife, Charulatha Ramesh, joined him on the field. In a touching gesture, he dedicated his POT trophy to her, acknowledging her unwavering support through the highs and lows of his career. Images of Charulatha holding the trophy aboard the team bus soon went viral.
Selfless approach
Sanju’s father, Samson Viswanath, expressed immense pride, describing the honour as a long-cherished dream. He said his son has always prioritised the team over personal milestones and believes that if Sanju had played for individual records, he might have secured his place in the squad much earlier. According to him, Sanju's selfless approach remains the same, whether representing India or playing domestic cricket.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also congratulated Sanju, calling his performance a matter of pride for every Malayali. He highlighted Sanju's consistency throughout the tournament and his crucial knock in the final, describing him as the backbone of the Indian team. The Chief Minister said Sanju’s journey proves that great goals can be achieved through talent and perseverance, and that the Player of the Tournament title further elevates the scale of his achievement.
Following the official BCCI banquet, Sanju and his family are expected to return to Kerala, where fans are preparing a hero’s welcome for the world champion. In recognition of his achievement, Kerala Minister V. Sivankutty announced that the Kerala state government will organise an official reception in Thiruvananthapuram to honour Sanju for his pivotal role in India’s victory.
