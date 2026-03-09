ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Shares Golden Moments With Fans

Ahmedabad/Thiruvananthapuram: Malayali cricketer Sanju Samson shared his golden moments with fans after India’s historic T20 World Cup triumph, a victory that electrified the nation. Taking to Instagram, Sanju expressed deep gratitude, saying he has always believed in miracles and thanking everyone for their prayers and wishes as celebrations began.

His post came soon after he was named Player of the Tournament (POT) and quickly garnered millions of likes, reflecting the massive support for the star batter. Speaking after receiving the award, Sanju extended heartfelt thanks to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and other senior players. He revealed that a difficult series against New Zealand had left him mentally exhausted, but constant guidance and mentorship from Sachin over the past few months gave him the strength to make a strong comeback.

Calling the triumph a dream come true, Sanju recalled the 2024 World Cup, where he was part of the squad but did not get an opportunity to play. He said that through hard work and divine providence, he was able to deliver for the country in crucial matches and fulfil a goal he had cherished since those days on the sidelines.

Sanju dedicates POT to wife Charulataha

Celebrations at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad turned into an emotional family moment as Sanju's wife, Charulatha Ramesh, joined him on the field. In a touching gesture, he dedicated his POT trophy to her, acknowledging her unwavering support through the highs and lows of his career. Images of Charulatha holding the trophy aboard the team bus soon went viral.