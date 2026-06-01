2026 FIFA World Cup: Norway, Morocco, Japan Among Dark Horses, Says Former India Captain K V Dhanesh
In ETV Bharat's Dai Dai Diaries, Dhanesh said the increased number of matches and broader participation have significantly raised the possibility of unexpected results.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Kannur: Former India football captain K V Dhanesh believes the expanded 48-team format of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup could pave the way for several 'dark horse' nations to produce major upsets and capture the imagination of football fans worldwide.
Speaking to ETV Bharat's Dai Dai Diaries special segment, Dhanesh said the increased number of matches and broader participation have significantly raised the possibility of unexpected results.
"This World Cup could produce thrilling surprises and exceptional performances from teams that are traditionally considered outsiders," he observed.
Norway's Long-Awaited Return
Among the teams tipped to make a strong impact is Norway, which is returning to the World Cup after a 28-year absence. Dhanesh highlighted the attacking strength of the Norwegian side led by Erling Haaland, alongside midfield creator Martin Odegaard, who led Arsenal in the English Premier League, and Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth. Norway reportedly came through qualification unbeaten, with Haaland scoring an astonishing 16 goals in eight matches. Drawn alongside France, Senegal and Iraq in Group I, Norway is being viewed as one of the 2026 World Cup's most dangerous emerging sides.
Colombia Looking to Recreate Old Glory
Colombia is another team, Dhanesh expects, to shine. Featuring stars like Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez, Jhon Arias, and Daniel Muñoz, Colombia enters the tournament after an impressive run to the 2024 Copa América final, which was hosted by the United States. Dhanesh noted that the team combines flair with experience and could trouble stronger nations once the knockout rounds begin.
Morocco Chasing History Again
Semi-finalists at the 2022 World Cup, Morocco continue to attract attention with their disciplined defence and rapid attacking transitions. Led by Achraf Hakimi and forwards including Youssef En-Nesyri, Morocco is expected to pose a major challenge in Group C, which includes Brazil. Dhanesh described Morocco’s opening clash against Brazil as one of the potentially most explosive matches of the tournament.
Japan Ready for Another Surprise Run
Asian giants Japan, who stunned the football world by defeating Germany and Spain in the Qatar World Cup, are once again being tipped for a deep run. Under coach Hajime Moriyasu, Japan has developed a high-intensity tactical style built on pressing and rapid counter-attacks. Players such as Kaoru Mitoma, Takefusa Kubo and Takehiro Tomiyasu are expected to play crucial roles.
Dhanesh said Japan's consistency and tactical discipline make them one of Asia’s strongest hopes for another memorable World Cup campaign. (As told to Ranjth Babu)
Also read