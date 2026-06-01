ETV Bharat / sports

2026 FIFA World Cup: Norway, Morocco, Japan Among Dark Horses, Says Former India Captain K V Dhanesh

Kannur: Former India football captain K V Dhanesh believes the expanded 48-team format of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup could pave the way for several 'dark horse' nations to produce major upsets and capture the imagination of football fans worldwide.

Speaking to ETV Bharat's Dai Dai Diaries special segment, Dhanesh said the increased number of matches and broader participation have significantly raised the possibility of unexpected results.

"This World Cup could produce thrilling surprises and exceptional performances from teams that are traditionally considered outsiders," he observed.

Norway's Long-Awaited Return

Among the teams tipped to make a strong impact is Norway, which is returning to the World Cup after a 28-year absence. Dhanesh highlighted the attacking strength of the Norwegian side led by Erling Haaland, alongside midfield creator Martin Odegaard, who led Arsenal in the English Premier League, and Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth. Norway reportedly came through qualification unbeaten, with Haaland scoring an astonishing 16 goals in eight matches. Drawn alongside France, Senegal and Iraq in Group I, Norway is being viewed as one of the 2026 World Cup's most dangerous emerging sides.

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