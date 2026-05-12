ETV Bharat / sports

2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi Included As Defending Champs Argentina Announce Preliminary Squad

Messi has not officially confirmed whether he will feature in the tournament ( ANI )

Buenos Aires: Legendary footballer Lionel Messi has been included in Argentina's preliminary 55-member squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as head coach Lionel Scaloni begins preparations for the defending champions' campaign. Although Messi has not officially confirmed whether he will feature in the tournament, the 2022 World Cup-winning captain continues to remain central to Argentina's long-term plans. The 38-year-old currently holds the record for the most World Cup appearances, having played 26 matches across editions. Argentina are aiming to become the first men's team since Brazil national football team to successfully defend a World Cup title. However, recent history presents a challenge, with three of the last four defending champions failing to progress beyond the group stage.