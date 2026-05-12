2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi Included As Defending Champs Argentina Announce Preliminary Squad
At 2022 World Cup in Qatar Messi scored 10 goals and became the first Argentine player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to achieve that feat.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST|
Updated : May 12, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Buenos Aires: Legendary footballer Lionel Messi has been included in Argentina's preliminary 55-member squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as head coach Lionel Scaloni begins preparations for the defending champions' campaign.
Although Messi has not officially confirmed whether he will feature in the tournament, the 2022 World Cup-winning captain continues to remain central to Argentina's long-term plans. The 38-year-old currently holds the record for the most World Cup appearances, having played 26 matches across editions.
Official preliminary squad list for the 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐀 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩 🇦🇷🏆 pic.twitter.com/REc1YMWTk7— Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) May 11, 2026
Argentina are aiming to become the first men's team since Brazil national football team to successfully defend a World Cup title. However, recent history presents a challenge, with three of the last four defending champions failing to progress beyond the group stage.
Messi played a defining role in Argentina's triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, registering 10 goal contributions during the tournament and becoming the first Argentine player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to achieve that feat in a single World Cup campaign.
The provisional squad features several Europe-based stars, including Cristian Romero, Alejandro Garnacho and emerging midfield talent Nico Paz. Romero has been ruled out of the remainder of the Premier League season due to injury but has still been retained in the extended list.
Among the notable inclusions are forwards Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada and teenage sensation Franco Mastantuono. Argentina have been drawn in Group J alongside Jordan national football team, Algeria national football team and Austria national football team for the 2026 World Cup.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026, will be the biggest edition in tournament history with 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 host cities. The expanded tournament format is expected to draw record global viewership, with major venues spread across cities including Miami, Atlanta, Mexico City and Toronto. FIFA has also confirmed separate opening ceremonies in all three host nations ahead of the month-long football spectacle.
The opening and inaugural Group A game between Mexico and South Africa will be played on June 11 in Mexico City Stadium.
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