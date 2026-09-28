2026 Asian Games: Tears Turn To Joy At Sreeshankar's Palakkad Home After Injury-Hit Silver
Sreeshankar’s mother KS Bijimol, a former international athlete of repute, watched anxiously as her son suffered an injury during his fourth attempt, reports Manikandan M
Published : September 28, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Palakkad: Tears of anxiety turned into tears of joy at the Palakkad home of M Sreeshankar after the long jumper battled an injury to win silver for India at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Monday.
Sreeshankar’s mother K S Bijimol, herself a former international athlete and a silver medallist in the 800m at the 1992 Beijing Asian Junior Athletics Championships, watched anxiously as her son suffered an injury during his fourth attempt. But the pain and worry soon gave way to celebration after Sreeshankar’s earlier 8.07m effort proved good enough for the silver medal.
“I am happy. I was saddened by his leg injury, but God did not let us down; He gave us the silver. He could attempt only four jumps, yet he secured the silver medal. I am immensely happy about that,” Bijimol told ETV Bharat on Monday.
After securing the medal, Sreeshankar shared his happiness with his family through a video call. His father and coach, S Murali, and younger sister Parvathy also joined the call.
Murali, a former international triple jumper and South Asian Games silver medallist, has been Sreeshankar’s coach throughout his career. Athletics has therefore been a part of the family’s life for decades. Murali represented India in the triple jump, while Bijimol represented the country in the 800m also won gold and 4x400m gold in the 1992 meet.
SREESHANKAR SOARS TO SILVER! 🇮🇳🔥— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) September 28, 2026
M. Sreeshankar leaps 8.07m to clinch a silver🥈 in Men’s Long Jump event at #AsianGames2026!
A big jump, a big medal for India in Nagoya!💥#IndianAthletics #AsianGames #TeamIndia #AFI pic.twitter.com/g2X2s9NvNn
Sreeshankar’s younger sister Parvathy, alos an athlete, has also pursued a different professional path. She studied medicine at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, after growing up in a family deeply connected with athletics.
For the family, Monday’s silver was another chapter in an extraordinary comeback story.
Sreeshankar, India’s national record holder in the long jump with a best of 8.41m, has endured several major setbacks on his way to becoming one of the country’s leading long jumpers. He finished sixth at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but could not make the podium at either Games. He then won silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.
🥈 SOARING TO SILVER! 🇮🇳🔥— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2026
Asian Games 2026 | Athletics
Men’s Long Jump – Final
Sreeshankar Murali (TOPS Core Athlete) leaped to Silver with a best jump of 8.07m! 🇮🇳👏
Despite an injury in his 4th attempt, he fought on before bowing out of his final two attempts.
David… pic.twitter.com/gyFvgJYDIk
His biggest setback came in April 2024, when he suffered a rupture of the patellar tendon while training, ruling him out of the Paris Olympics. The injury resulted in a 21-month competitive layoff. After initially consulting doctors in Mumbai, Sreeshankar travelled to Doha, where he underwent surgery at Aspetar Hospital. He subsequently began an intensive rehabilitation programme at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary before returning to training and competition.
The rehabilitation was demanding, with Sreeshankar spending months at the IIS facility before completing the final phase of his comeback in Thiruvananthapuram. He eventually returned to competition in 2025 and rebuilt his form, repeatedly crossing the eight-metre mark.
That resilience was again tested in Nagoya.
Sreeshankar produced his silver-winning 8.07m on his second attempt. He opened with 7.66m and recorded 7.56m on his third attempt. During his fourth jump, he slipped on the take-off board and suffered an ankle injury. He did not take his fifth and sixth attempts, but his earlier mark remained enough for silver.
China’s Shi Yuhao won gold with 8.17m, while Uzbekistan’s Anvar Anvarov took bronze with 8.06m. Sreeshankar’s one-centimetre advantage over the bronze medallist secured his second consecutive Asian Games silver.
For Bijimol and Murali, however, the medal meant more than another entry on their son’s impressive résumé. They had watched him fight his way back from an injury that forced him to miss the Paris Olympics and threatened to interrupt his career.
MP V K Sreekandan visited the family and said Sreeshankar’s achievement was a matter of pride for Palakkad, Kerala and the country. He said the athlete would receive a fitting reception and support from the Kerala and Central governments.
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