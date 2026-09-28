ETV Bharat / sports

2026 Asian Games: Tears Turn To Joy At Sreeshankar's Palakkad Home After Injury-Hit Silver

Palakkad: Tears of anxiety turned into tears of joy at the Palakkad home of M Sreeshankar after the long jumper battled an injury to win silver for India at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Monday.

Sreeshankar’s mother K S Bijimol, herself a former international athlete and a silver medallist in the 800m at the 1992 Beijing Asian Junior Athletics Championships, watched anxiously as her son suffered an injury during his fourth attempt. But the pain and worry soon gave way to celebration after Sreeshankar’s earlier 8.07m effort proved good enough for the silver medal.

“I am happy. I was saddened by his leg injury, but God did not let us down; He gave us the silver. He could attempt only four jumps, yet he secured the silver medal. I am immensely happy about that,” Bijimol told ETV Bharat on Monday.

After securing the medal, Sreeshankar shared his happiness with his family through a video call. His father and coach, S Murali, and younger sister Parvathy also joined the call.

M Sreeshankar (PTI)

Murali, a former international triple jumper and South Asian Games silver medallist, has been Sreeshankar’s coach throughout his career. Athletics has therefore been a part of the family’s life for decades. Murali represented India in the triple jump, while Bijimol represented the country in the 800m also won gold and 4x400m gold in the 1992 meet.

Sreeshankar’s younger sister Parvathy, alos an athlete, has also pursued a different professional path. She studied medicine at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, after growing up in a family deeply connected with athletics.

For the family, Monday’s silver was another chapter in an extraordinary comeback story.