ETV Bharat / sports

'Success Not In Our Hands, But Hardwork Is': Kapil Dev Urges Youth To Excel In Sports

Chittorgarh: Former Indian cricket team captain and hero of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Kapil Dev on Thursday urged youth to excel in the field of sports to bring laurels to the country at the highest level.

The former India skipper was addressing youth at the concluding ceremony of a match as part of the 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' as the chief guest at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma attended the concluding ceremony of the Sports Festival at Sawai Man Singh stadium in capital Jaipur. PM Modi also virtually addressed the event.

1983 World Cup hero Kapil Dev at 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' in Chittorgarh (ETV Bharat)

'Success Not In Our Hands, But Hardwork Certainly Is'

Dev said that it was not necessary for everyone to become a champion in sports, but there was no need to be disappointed. “The result of hard work is not in our hands, but the effort certainly is. Therefore, one should continue to strive. Success will surely follow,” he said.

Sharing his experience as a sportsman, the former India skipper said that just as young players are working hard under the sun today, he himself used to sit on the field and learn in the same way. “Whatever I have achieved today is a result of that hard work and learning”.