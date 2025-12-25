'Success Not In Our Hands, But Hardwork Is': Kapil Dev Urges Youth To Excel In Sports
The 1983 World Cup hero was addressing the closing ceremony of the 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' as the chief guest.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 6:39 PM IST
Chittorgarh: Former Indian cricket team captain and hero of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Kapil Dev on Thursday urged youth to excel in the field of sports to bring laurels to the country at the highest level.
The former India skipper was addressing youth at the concluding ceremony of a match as part of the 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' as the chief guest at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma attended the concluding ceremony of the Sports Festival at Sawai Man Singh stadium in capital Jaipur. PM Modi also virtually addressed the event.
'Success Not In Our Hands, But Hardwork Certainly Is'
Dev said that it was not necessary for everyone to become a champion in sports, but there was no need to be disappointed. “The result of hard work is not in our hands, but the effort certainly is. Therefore, one should continue to strive. Success will surely follow,” he said.
Sharing his experience as a sportsman, the former India skipper said that just as young players are working hard under the sun today, he himself used to sit on the field and learn in the same way. “Whatever I have achieved today is a result of that hard work and learning”.
'Govt Providing Platforms To Promote Players'
Kapil Dev said that the government was currently providing many platforms to promote players in various fields of sport. He also hailed the 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' as a significant initiative in that direction.
“Such events provide better opportunities for hidden talents in rural areas, and these players will bring glory to the country in the future,” he said. He said that players in the past did not have the kind of facilities available today.
“The government and various organizations these days are continuously working to promote sports. This makes the future of sports in India look bright. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, Dev said that there was a unique satisfaction in earning something through hard work and dedication. “If one makes efforts with complete dedication and hard work, the result will surely be good”.
Grand Welcome To World Cup Hero
Earlier, upon Kapil Dev's arrival at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, MP C.P. Joshi, District Collector Alok Ranjan, Superintendent of Police Manish Tripathi, Nimbahera MLA Shrichand Kriplani, Chittorgarh MLA Chandrabhan Singh, Kapasan MLA Arjunlal Jingar, and Begun MLA Suresh Dhakad welcomed him by presenting him with a traditional shawl and a memento of the Vijay Stambh (Victory Tower). During the program, Kapil Dev maintained his distance from the media and refused to interact with them.
