Teenage Australian Cricketer Dies In Melbourne During Practice Session
A promising 17-year-old Australian cricketer passed away as he was struck on the head during a practice session.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 10:24 AM IST|
Updated : October 30, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST
Hyderabad: A promising young Australian cricketer passed away after being struck by a ball during a practice session in Melbourne. The development left the sporting community heartbroken.
According to the news agency AFP, Ben Austin, 17, was reportedly training at the Wally Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully on Tuesday when the freak accident took his life. The teenager was practising his batting skills while facing deliveries from an automatic bowling machine in the nets, while wearing a helmet. He was hit in the head and neck area.
Paramedics rushed to the scene after the impact, and Austin was taken to Monash Medical Centre as he was in a critical condition. However, he could not be saved despite the best efforts of the doctors.
The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, where Austin played, confirmed the development via a statement and offered condolences.
“We are absolutely devastated by the passing of Ben, and the impacts of his death will be felt by all in our cricket community,” the club wrote on social media.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family – Jace, Tracey, Cooper, and Zach – his extended family, friends, and all who knew Ben and the joy that he brought.”
Ferntree Gully and District Cricket Association president Arnie Walters praised the young chap, calling him both talented and popular. He also added that they will provide all the support to the cricketer’s family. Victorian Education Minister Ben Carroll said that the support is offered to the students at Rowville Secondary College, where Ben studied.
“We will wrap our arms around them and give them every support they need. This is a tragedy that will last many years for that local community,” he stated.
The death of the young Australian cricketer has reminded us of the tragic passing of Australian Test batter Phillip Hughes, who was struck in the neck during a Sheffield Shield game. The death triggered the discussion around safety reforms in cricket, and the recent passing of a teenager has sparked the discussion once again.