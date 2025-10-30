ETV Bharat / sports

Teenage Australian Cricketer Dies In Melbourne During Practice Session

Hyderabad: A promising young Australian cricketer passed away after being struck by a ball during a practice session in Melbourne. The development left the sporting community heartbroken.

According to the news agency AFP, Ben Austin, 17, was reportedly training at the Wally Tew Reserve in Ferntree Gully on Tuesday when the freak accident took his life. The teenager was practising his batting skills while facing deliveries from an automatic bowling machine in the nets, while wearing a helmet. He was hit in the head and neck area.

Paramedics rushed to the scene after the impact, and Austin was taken to Monash Medical Centre as he was in a critical condition. However, he could not be saved despite the best efforts of the doctors.

The Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, where Austin played, confirmed the development via a statement and offered condolences.