16-Year-Old Nisha Shasikumar Becomes Youngest To Summit Everest From South Side
Nisha shared that her interest in climbing began two years ago when she went trekking in Nepal and Uttarakhand with her father.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Chennai: Sixteen-year-old Nisha Shasikumar has become the first youngest individual to climb the Mount Everest from the south side. A resident of Chennai, Nisha hails from Chittoor district and credits her achievement to her father, Shasikumar Gandham.
Talking about her journey so far, Nisha shared that her interest in climbing began two years ago when she went trekking in Nepal and Uttarakhand with her father. It was then that she decided to pursue mountaineering seriously. "Initially, it was scary, but later I enjoyed it. That inspired me to take up the Seven Summits Challenge," she said.
In 2024, the father-daughter duo attempted to climb a peak in Africa; however, a snowstorm pushed them back. In the same year, Nisha scaled Mount Elbrus in Russia and Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa in April and June, respectively. Later, she also scaled Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, Carstensz Pyramid in Indonesia, and Aconcagua in Argentina.
When asked about her experience of scaling the highest peaks, she confessed that it was both physically and emotionally demanding. During the ascent, her father experienced breathing difficulties and was forced to stop at Camp 3, located at an altitude of around 7,000 metres. However, he encouraged her to continue.
"After reaching the summit, I thought of my father and grandfather," Nisha shared and added that unfurling the Indian national flag at the peak of the summit was surreal.
After completing summits of five continents, Nisha now aims to finish the Seven Summits Challenge by November this year. If successful, she will become the youngest individual in the world to complete the challenge. Her next target is Mount Denali in North America.
Nisha had previously secured her name in the India Book of Records at the age of 15 after climbing Carstensz Pyramid in Indonesia.
About the Everest expedition, she said the stretch from Camp 3 to Camp 4 and the final summit was the most challenging phase. She battled extreme cold, strong winds, low oxygen levels, and breathing difficulties. Camp 4, which is often referred to as the "death zone," was the toughest to cross, she said. However, she said, Sherpa guides helped her.
Apart from mountaineering, Nisha is also a trained basketball player and knows karate. She has written a book titled Policy Reforms to Climb Mount Everest. She aspired to pursue studies in business along with sports psychology.
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