ETV Bharat / sports

16-Year-Old Nisha Shasikumar Becomes Youngest To Summit Everest From South Side

Chennai: Sixteen-year-old Nisha Shasikumar has become the first youngest individual to climb the Mount Everest from the south side. A resident of Chennai, Nisha hails from Chittoor district and credits her achievement to her father, Shasikumar Gandham.

Talking about her journey so far, Nisha shared that her interest in climbing began two years ago when she went trekking in Nepal and Uttarakhand with her father. It was then that she decided to pursue mountaineering seriously. "Initially, it was scary, but later I enjoyed it. That inspired me to take up the Seven Summits Challenge," she said.

16-Year-Old Nisha Shasikumar Becomes Youngest To Summit Everest From South Side (ETV Bharat)

In 2024, the father-daughter duo attempted to climb a peak in Africa; however, a snowstorm pushed them back. In the same year, Nisha scaled Mount Elbrus in Russia and Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa in April and June, respectively. Later, she also scaled Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, Carstensz Pyramid in Indonesia, and Aconcagua in Argentina.

When asked about her experience of scaling the highest peaks, she confessed that it was both physically and emotionally demanding. During the ascent, her father experienced breathing difficulties and was forced to stop at Camp 3, located at an altitude of around 7,000 metres. However, he encouraged her to continue.