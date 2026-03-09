13-Year-Old Haridwar Powerlifter Angel Verma Wins 32 Gold Medals In Just 2.5 Years
The young powerlifter followed in her father’s footsteps and achieved glory at a tender age. She is now dreaming of winning gold for India.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Haridwar (Uttarakhand): At an age when most children just begin to explore which sports they would like to choose, a 13-year-old Angel Verma has already made a record in a game she loves - powerlifting. With 32 gold medals already in her accomplishments list in just two and a half years, the young athlete is emerging as sporting talent the country can look forward to.
Angel entered the world of powerlifting in 2023 when she started competing in state and Asian-level competitions. Once inside the sporting arena, she ensures she secures podium finishes and brings recognition to her hometown.
Her journey into the sport began early. According to her father Gopi Verma, a seasoned power lifter himself, Angel started training in the sport at the age of 10. Deeply inspired by him, she gradually developed a passion for the sport and began participating in competitions.
Her foray into the first state-level championship began in August 2023, where she achieved one gold and one silver medal. Since then, she has continued to perform strongly in various competitions, steadily adding medals to her tally.
Powerlifting runs in the family. Gopi Verma, a small businessman living in Kashipura Brahmapuri in Haridwar has won around 40 gold medals in different competitions. Seeing her father’s dedication inspired Angel to follow the same path while she was studying in Class VI.
Now a Class VIII student at Doon Cambridge School, Angel balances academics with rigorous sports training. Despite her young age, she has already represented her region at major competitions and earned recognition as a rising powerlifting talent from Haridwar.
Speaking about her ambition, Angel stated. "I dream to win a gold medal for India at the international level and bring pride to the country. Alongside studies and training, I am active on social media where I share glimpses of my sporting journey."
With determination, family support and a rapidly growing list of medals, the young powerlifter is steadily building a career that could place her among India’s future champions.
