ETV Bharat / sports

13-Year-Old Haridwar Powerlifter Angel Verma Wins 32 Gold Medals In Just 2.5 Years

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): At an age when most children just begin to explore which sports they would like to choose, a 13-year-old Angel Verma has already made a record in a game she loves - powerlifting. With 32 gold medals already in her accomplishments list in just two and a half years, the young athlete is emerging as sporting talent the country can look forward to.

Angel entered the world of powerlifting in 2023 when she started competing in state and Asian-level competitions. Once inside the sporting arena, she ensures she secures podium finishes and brings recognition to her hometown.

Her journey into the sport began early. According to her father Gopi Verma, a seasoned power lifter himself, Angel started training in the sport at the age of 10. Deeply inspired by him, she gradually developed a passion for the sport and began participating in competitions.

Her foray into the first state-level championship began in August 2023, where she achieved one gold and one silver medal. Since then, she has continued to perform strongly in various competitions, steadily adding medals to her tally.