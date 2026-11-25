ETV Bharat / sports

1220 Players For 66 Slots: 939 Indians Register For IPL Mini Auction 2027

Hyderabad: The mini auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 is set to be held on December 16 in Goa. A total of 1220 players have registered for the auction, including 939 Indian players and 281 overseas players from 17 countries. 184 players are already retained or picked by the franchises, so a total of a maximum of 66 slots, including 25 overseas, are available to be filled.

The registrations include 184 capped players, 994 uncapped players and 42 players from Associate Nations. Among the uncapped players, 925 are Indians, of whom 127 have featured in previous IPL seasons.

Australia has the most overseas players in the registration, with a total of 53 cricketers from the country taking part in the auction. South Africa (40), West Indies (36), New Zealand (25) and Afghanistan (23) also feature in the list.

However, this is not the final list, and the franchises will submit the names of players from the Auction Register they wish to be considered for inclusion in the final player pool. The final auction list will be revealed on Friday, December 4 2026, along with player sets.

Ben Stokes IPL 2027 Auction

A report from news agency PTI has mentioned that England all-rounder Ben Stokes has registered for the auction process. The 35-year-old, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, was last part of the IPL 2023. He has played for Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant.

Names classified into six categories

Capped Indian players – 14