12-Year-Old Shooter Wins Eight Gold Medals At Karnataka State Championship
Venkat also dominated the championship by clinching gold medals in all four team events, senior team, junior team, youth team, and sub-youth team.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Amaravati: In an extraordinary display of talent, 12-year-old shooting prodigy Uma Karthik Patibandla won eight gold medals at the 14th Karnataka State Shooting Championship 2026, held at the Karnataka State Rifle Association campus in Bengaluru.
The young marksman delivered a stellar performance in the 10m Air Pistol Men event, scoring an impressive 375 out of 400 points and outperforming several senior, junior, and youth competitors to secure the No. 1 ranking in Karnataka in the Men's Air Pistol category.
The son of Venkat Ranjit Patibandla and Sree Lohiya Ram Patibandla, Uma Karthik achieved the rare feat of winning gold medals in all four individual categories, including senior men, junior men, youth men, and sub-youth men.
Venkat also dominated the championship by clinching gold medals in all four team events, senior team, junior team, youth team, and sub-youth team. The young shooter is undergoing professional training under internationally certified coach Sharanendra KY at the Hawk-Eye Sports Rifle and Pistol Shooting Academy in Bengaluru's Electronic City Phase-1.
Coach Sharanendra said that Venkat has the potential to represent India at major international events, including the Asian Games, the ISSF World Championships, and the Olympic Games in the future.
The ongoing 14th Karnataka State Shooting Competition and Championship 2026 began on June 10 and will conclude on June 30, 2026. It is being organised across two main venues in Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Shooting Range and the Bangalore University Shooting Range.
Read More: