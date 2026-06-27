ETV Bharat / sports

12-Year-Old Shooter Wins Eight Gold Medals At Karnataka State Championship

Amaravati: In an extraordinary display of talent, 12-year-old shooting prodigy Uma Karthik Patibandla won eight gold medals at the 14th Karnataka State Shooting Championship 2026, held at the Karnataka State Rifle Association campus in Bengaluru.

The young marksman delivered a stellar performance in the 10m Air Pistol Men event, scoring an impressive 375 out of 400 points and outperforming several senior, junior, and youth competitors to secure the No. 1 ranking in Karnataka in the Men's Air Pistol category.

The son of Venkat Ranjit Patibandla and Sree Lohiya Ram Patibandla, Uma Karthik achieved the rare feat of winning gold medals in all four individual categories, including senior men, junior men, youth men, and sub-youth men.