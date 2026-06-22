ETV Bharat / sports

England Docked 12 WTC Points For Slow Over-Rate In Oval Test

New Zealand levelled the three-match Test series against England after losing the opening fixture. They won the match by 253 runs, and the series is levelled at 1-1. The sanction on the player was imposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

As a result of the sanction, England are now on 38 points in the WTC Standings and are in seventh position. Their Points Percentage has been dropped from 34.72 to 26.38.

Hyderabad: England have been fined 50 per cent of their match fee and have also been penalised with 12 World Test Championship (WTC) points in the ongoing 2025-27 cycle. The decision comes after England were found to be 12 overs short of the target after taking time allowances into consideration.

They were fined under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The Article deals with minimum over-rate offences, and the players are fined 5 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time.

According to Article 16.11.2 of the WTC Playing Conditions, teams lose one championship point for each over short. Thus, England have been fined with a deduction of 12 WTC Points in the standings.

England interim skipper Joe Root admitted the offence and also accepted the proposed sanction, eliminating the need for a formal hearing. The charge on the team was levelled by the on-field umpires in the match, Adrian Holdstock and Nitin Menon, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd.

England have frequently found themselves at the receiving end of the over-rate penalties since the introduction of WTC Points deductions. During the 2023-25 cycle, a total of 22 points were deducted from their tally. They lost 19 points across the home Ashes series and then further faced a deduction of three points after the Christchurch Test against the Blackcaps.

England were also penalised two points after the Trent Bridge Test in 2022 and another eight after the Brisbane Test in December 2021.