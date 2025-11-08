ETV Bharat / sports

Celebrating 100 Years of Indian Hockey: A Journey Of The Sport In The Country

Hyderabad: The hockey fraternity witnessed a historic day on November 7 as the country completed 100 years since India first appeared at the international level. In 1925, India made its mark at the international stage for the first time and witnessed a journey which included extreme highs in the early years and lows for a significant period as well.

India established itself as a sporting powerhouse across the globe through the sport. They have been one of the strong teams in the Olympics and also gave many great players to the world. Cricket overlapped the sport in terms of popularity after they won the World Cup in 1973, but hockey was the heartbeat of the country once upon a time. Even today, there are many hockey fans in the country and especially after they won bronze in the last two Olympics, the sport has seen a surge in its following in India.

Formation of the Indian Hockey Federation (IFH)

The hockey in India witnessed the first club in Calcutta in 1855. There were discussions around forming a hockey association in the country in 1907 and 1908. The Indian Hockey Federation (IFH) was formed in 1925, one year after the formation of the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

File Photo: Indian Hockey Team (AFP)

But the Indian Olympic Association dismissed FIH in 2008 due to allegations of bribery and poor administrative practices. Hockey India was formed as the new governing body in 2009.