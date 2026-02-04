ETV Bharat / sports

Laminated Bats Allowed, Dead Ball Rule Modified; 10 Rule Changes To Be Introduced From October 2026

Hyderabad: The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) plays a vital role in the formation of the rules of the game, and those rules impact the sport. The rules impact how the game is played and understood.

MCC has released the 2026 edition, which highlights new rule changes. It is drafted with two clear objectives. The laws of the organisation must reflect the realities of the modern game and must be more inclusive and accessible. The inclusivity should go beyond removing gendered language and extend to simplifying wording.

MCC has made a total of 73 ammendments but 10 of the changes are significant.

Laminated bats permitted

Laminated or Type D bats were allowed to be used only in junior cricket earlier. But now, they will also be allowed in adult cricket, subject to regulations put in place by the national governing bodies. Laminated bats are made from up to three pieces of wood, and they allow more efficient use of willow and reduce wastage.

No more “stumps saved you” in Test cricket

One of the most impactful changes is in multi-day cricket, where, until now, the fall of a wicket in the final over of the day resulted in the immediate close of the proceedings, which allowed the upcoming batters to avoid facing the remaining deliveries.

From October 2026, the final over will be played in full despite a dismissal. The changes remove an outcome that was felt to be unfair to the fielding side.

More harsh penalties for deliberate short runs

Deliberate short runs already have a penalty of five runs, but the updated law adds a sharp consequence. Now, the fielding team can choose which batter is on strike for the next ball. Thus, the fielding captains can now use the rule as a tactical weapon, putting a weak batter on strike.

Boundary catching