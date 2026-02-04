Laminated Bats Allowed, Dead Ball Rule Modified; 10 Rule Changes To Be Introduced From October 2026
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has made 73 amendments to the laws of cricket.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) plays a vital role in the formation of the rules of the game, and those rules impact the sport. The rules impact how the game is played and understood.
MCC has released the 2026 edition, which highlights new rule changes. It is drafted with two clear objectives. The laws of the organisation must reflect the realities of the modern game and must be more inclusive and accessible. The inclusivity should go beyond removing gendered language and extend to simplifying wording.
MCC has made a total of 73 ammendments but 10 of the changes are significant.
MCC has today announced its new edition of the Laws of Cricket for 2026, which will come into force from 1 October.— Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) February 3, 2026
The new edition is the first to be published since 2022.
Read more - https://t.co/rWJJZgLnoL pic.twitter.com/VnPgTEoiUx
Laminated bats permitted
Laminated or Type D bats were allowed to be used only in junior cricket earlier. But now, they will also be allowed in adult cricket, subject to regulations put in place by the national governing bodies. Laminated bats are made from up to three pieces of wood, and they allow more efficient use of willow and reduce wastage.
No more “stumps saved you” in Test cricket
One of the most impactful changes is in multi-day cricket, where, until now, the fall of a wicket in the final over of the day resulted in the immediate close of the proceedings, which allowed the upcoming batters to avoid facing the remaining deliveries.
From October 2026, the final over will be played in full despite a dismissal. The changes remove an outcome that was felt to be unfair to the fielding side.
More harsh penalties for deliberate short runs
Deliberate short runs already have a penalty of five runs, but the updated law adds a sharp consequence. Now, the fielding team can choose which batter is on strike for the next ball. Thus, the fielding captains can now use the rule as a tactical weapon, putting a weak batter on strike.
Boundary catching
A fielder who jumps from beyond the boundary line can touch the ball only once while airborne. After that touch, he must be fully grounded inside the field of play for the remainder of the delivery.
Dead ball gets a cleaner definition
Previously, it was assumed the ball should be in the hands of the bowler or wicket-keeper. Now, ball can be considered settled if it is held by any fielder or is set stationary on the ground.
Wicketkeeper gets some movement relaxation
Wicket-keepers will no longer face penalties for having the gloves in front of the stumps during the run-up of the bowler. The restriction will now only be applied once the bowler releases the ball.
Hit wicket also gets a clear definition
If a batter loses balance and falls onto the stumps after playing a shot, he will be hit out as he is considered to be in the act of receiving the ball. If a batter is knocked onto the stumps by a fielder while falling away from them, he will be adjudged not out. However, Incidental contact does not give such protection to the batter.
Ball sizes standardised for junior and women’s cricket
Women’s and junior cricket have faced inconsistent naming and tolerances around ball sizes, but MCC has put an end to it. The updated laws now introduce clearer categories in the form of Size 1, Size 2 and Size 3. The new law will standardise margins for the smaller balls which are used outside men’s cricket.
Defining overthrow
An overthrow is now specifically an attempt by a fielder to hit the stumps to prevent runs to attempt a runout. Misfields, especially near boundaries, will no longer be treated as overthrows.
Control of the ball
The new definition for controlling the ball mentioned by the MCC, says that the ballis "held" and under “complete control”. A very tiny contact with the ball while breaking the stumps will no longer be enough to script a dismissal.