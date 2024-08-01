ETV Bharat / snippets

Nanoelectronics Network for Research & Applications Transferred To Industry

author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Nanoelectronics Network Research Applications Industry
Representational image (Getty Images)

New Delhi: 2 indigenous healthcare technologies developed under the MeitY-funded project Nanoelectronics Network for Research and Applications (NNetRA) were transferred to Industry, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

The aptamer is developed by Prashant Mishra and his team from IIT Delhi. It is capable of binding to specific oncogenes and could be useful as theranostics for prostate cancer.

“DNA Aptamer for Prostate Cancer Detection” has been transferred to Dr Swapnil Sinha, HUMMSA Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata. The technology “Photonic Chip based Spectrometric Biosensor '' for pathogen detection has been transferred to Nitin Zaveri, UNINO Healthcare Private Limited, Mumbai.

New Delhi: 2 indigenous healthcare technologies developed under the MeitY-funded project Nanoelectronics Network for Research and Applications (NNetRA) were transferred to Industry, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

The aptamer is developed by Prashant Mishra and his team from IIT Delhi. It is capable of binding to specific oncogenes and could be useful as theranostics for prostate cancer.

“DNA Aptamer for Prostate Cancer Detection” has been transferred to Dr Swapnil Sinha, HUMMSA Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata. The technology “Photonic Chip based Spectrometric Biosensor '' for pathogen detection has been transferred to Nitin Zaveri, UNINO Healthcare Private Limited, Mumbai.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIESMINISTRY OF ELECTRONICSIIT DELHIPROSTATE CANCER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.