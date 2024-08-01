Nanoelectronics Network for Research & Applications Transferred To Industry

New Delhi: 2 indigenous healthcare technologies developed under the MeitY-funded project Nanoelectronics Network for Research and Applications (NNetRA) were transferred to Industry, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

The aptamer is developed by Prashant Mishra and his team from IIT Delhi. It is capable of binding to specific oncogenes and could be useful as theranostics for prostate cancer.

“DNA Aptamer for Prostate Cancer Detection” has been transferred to Dr Swapnil Sinha, HUMMSA Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata. The technology “Photonic Chip based Spectrometric Biosensor '' for pathogen detection has been transferred to Nitin Zaveri, UNINO Healthcare Private Limited, Mumbai.