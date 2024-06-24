ETV Bharat / snippets

A Device That Converts Infrared Light Into Visible Light

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

We can see light in certain frequencies.
Scientists at the IISc in Bengaluru discovered converting low-level infrared light into visible light (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: We can see light in certain frequencies. It is called the visible spectrum. Infrared light with a lower frequency than this is not visible to our eyes. Scientists at the IISc in Bengaluru discovered converting low-level infrared light into visible light. They explained that this conversion of light has many applications in fields such as defence, astronomy and optical communications

When infrared light passes through a gas, the beam undergoes certain changes. By analysing it, the properties of that gas can be determined. IISC scientists have developed a 'non-linear optical mirror stack' to convert infrared light into visible light.

TAGGED:

INFRARED LIGHTVISIBLE LIGHTDEVICEIISC SCIENTISTS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.