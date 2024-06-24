A Device That Converts Infrared Light Into Visible Light

Hyderabad: We can see light in certain frequencies. It is called the visible spectrum. Infrared light with a lower frequency than this is not visible to our eyes. Scientists at the IISc in Bengaluru discovered converting low-level infrared light into visible light. They explained that this conversion of light has many applications in fields such as defence, astronomy and optical communications

When infrared light passes through a gas, the beam undergoes certain changes. By analysing it, the properties of that gas can be determined. IISC scientists have developed a 'non-linear optical mirror stack' to convert infrared light into visible light.