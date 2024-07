Mangaluru (Karnataka): A 17-year-old boy died when a wall of his house collapsed, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Jokatte on Wednesday night. The victim is identified as Shailesh, a resident of Lingappayya Kadu in Kolnad village in Mulki town.

According to the police, the wall collapsed as a result of heavy rains. The youth was declared 'brought dead' at the hospital.