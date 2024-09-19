ETV Bharat / snippets

World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen Joins Telangana Police as DSP

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen Joins Telangana Police as DSP
Nikhat Zareen Joins Telangana Police as DSP (IANS)

Hyderabad: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen has reported for duty as Deputy Superintendent of Police after handing over her joining report to the Director General of Police Jitender.

An official release issued on Wednesday night said the state government earlier issued orders appointing Zareen as a DSP (Special Police) following which, she submitted her joining report to the DGP.

Nikhat Zareen has been a two-time world boxing champion and has won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal at the Asian Games. She recently participated in the Olympics held in Paris, the release said.

