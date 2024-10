ETV Bharat / snippets

Woman Accuses Auto Driver Of Raping Her In Hyderabad; Case Registered

Hyderabad: A young woman in Hyderabad has accused an auto driver of raping her on board the three-wheeler.

The woman, in her complaint at the Gachibowli police station accused the driver of raping her on board the three-wheeler near the Masjid Banda area around 2:30 am and fled from the spot.