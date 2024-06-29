ETV Bharat / snippets

Woman Dupes Female Neighbour Of Over Rs 6 Lakh By Using AI To Create Male Voice During Calls

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Representational picture
Representational picture (ETV Bharat)

Police have arrested a woman from Kashimira in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly duping her female neighbour to the tune of more than Rs 6 lakh by calling her and posing as a man, whose voice she created using artificial intelligence (AI). Officials on Saturday said the arrest was made on Thursday and the accused woman, Rashmi Kar, cheated her female neighbour and threatened her into paying Rs 6.6 lakh in various instalments by posing as a man. Although the victim never met the caller, she ended up paying the money through digital platforms, they said.

