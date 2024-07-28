ETV Bharat / snippets

Water Released From Hirakud Dam, Odisha Govt Asks Collectors To Be On High Alert

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Water Released From Hirakud Dam, Odisha Govt Asks Collectors To Be On High Alert
Water was released from Hirakud Dam in Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Water was released from the Hirakud Dam at around 9 am on Sunday, officials said. All 14 gates of the dam were opened in phases till 2 o'clock and later till evening, a total of 20 gates were opened, they added.

According to officials, the water storage capacity of the dam is 630 feet and till 12 noon, the water level was 617.75 feet. The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors in the state to remain on a high alert following the release of water. "However, there is no possibility of any flood," officials added.

