HP: Undertrial In Murder Case Flees From Custody

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 53 minutes ago

HP: Undertrial In Murder Case Flees From Custody
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Una: An undertrial, arrested in the murder case of a migrant girl in 2023, escaped from the regional hospital here, police said on Wednesday. A resident of Sidani in Punjab, Sunil Kumar was brought by the police team from Bangarh jail for a medical checkup but he escaped on Tuesday evening.

Police chased Kumar, who managed to escape by getting into a train going towards Daulatpur Chowk. Though the police were alerted at Daulatpur Chowk, the accused managed to flee. A hunt has been launched for him.

