Two Brothers Die As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In J&K's Doda

two brothers, Mukesh Kumar (29) and Pawan Kumar (24), were killed when their SUV skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Khelani Nala
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jammu: In a tragic accident in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, two brothers, Mukesh Kumar (29) and Pawan Kumar (24), were killed when their SUV skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Khelani Nala. The brothers were en route from their home in Brartha-Khelani to Pul Doda when the accident occurred. Local residents initiated a rescue operation, but both were found dead on the spot. The severely damaged vehicle was recovered, and the bodies were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Doda and handed over to the family after legal formalities.

TAGGED:

BROTHERS DIE IN DODA ACCIDENT

