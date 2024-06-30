Two Amarnath Pilgrims Injured In Road Accident In Pahalgam

Srinagar: Two Amarnath pilgrims were injured when a van ferrying them towards the holy cave met with an accident in Chandanwari area of Pahalgam in Anantnag district. Officials said the injured yatris were referred to Government Medical College Anantnag, after they were given initial treatment at Pahalgam health centre. The pilgrims included a man and woman who have received injuries in the head. Officials said the injured are being treated in GMC Anantnag and are out of danger. The yatra began on June 29 and will conclude on August 19.