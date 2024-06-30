ETV Bharat / snippets

Two Amarnath Pilgrims Injured In Road Accident In Pahalgam

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Two Amarnath Pilgrims Injured In Road Accident In Pahalgam
Two Amarnath Pilgrims Injured In Road Accident In Pahalgam (Photo: X@BSF_Kashmir)

Srinagar: Two Amarnath pilgrims were injured when a van ferrying them towards the holy cave met with an accident in Chandanwari area of Pahalgam in Anantnag district. Officials said the injured yatris were referred to Government Medical College Anantnag, after they were given initial treatment at Pahalgam health centre. The pilgrims included a man and woman who have received injuries in the head. Officials said the injured are being treated in GMC Anantnag and are out of danger. The yatra began on June 29 and will conclude on August 19.

Srinagar: Two Amarnath pilgrims were injured when a van ferrying them towards the holy cave met with an accident in Chandanwari area of Pahalgam in Anantnag district. Officials said the injured yatris were referred to Government Medical College Anantnag, after they were given initial treatment at Pahalgam health centre. The pilgrims included a man and woman who have received injuries in the head. Officials said the injured are being treated in GMC Anantnag and are out of danger. The yatra began on June 29 and will conclude on August 19.

TAGGED:

AMARNATH PILGRIMS INJUREDSHRI AMARNATH YATRAPAHALGAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.