ETV Bharat / snippets

Truck Overturns on NH-48 In Karnataka's Haveri, Iron Pipe Pierces Into Driver's Chest

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Truck Overturns on NH-48 In Karnataka's Haveri, Iron Pipe Pierces Into Driver's Chest
Truck overturns on NH-48 (ETV Bharat Photo)

A 27-year-old truck driver sustained injuries after an iron pipe pierced into his chest following a road accident on National Highway-48 near Hulihalli in Ranebennur taluk of Karnataka's Haveri district.

The driver, identified as Sivananda Badagi, is currently undergoing treatment. The truck was plying from Hubballi to Davangere in Ranebennur Rural Police Station area when it lost control and overturned on the service road. As the vehicle landed on the road, a pipe pierced into the driver's chest. After a lot of effort, police, fire tender personnel and locals could remove only a portion of pipe and he was hospitalised.

A 27-year-old truck driver sustained injuries after an iron pipe pierced into his chest following a road accident on National Highway-48 near Hulihalli in Ranebennur taluk of Karnataka's Haveri district.

The driver, identified as Sivananda Badagi, is currently undergoing treatment. The truck was plying from Hubballi to Davangere in Ranebennur Rural Police Station area when it lost control and overturned on the service road. As the vehicle landed on the road, a pipe pierced into the driver's chest. After a lot of effort, police, fire tender personnel and locals could remove only a portion of pipe and he was hospitalised.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HAVERI ACCIDENTTRUCK OVERTURNSTRUCK DRIVER SUSTAINED INJURIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.