Truck Overturns on NH-48 In Karnataka's Haveri, Iron Pipe Pierces Into Driver's Chest

A 27-year-old truck driver sustained injuries after an iron pipe pierced into his chest following a road accident on National Highway-48 near Hulihalli in Ranebennur taluk of Karnataka's Haveri district.

The driver, identified as Sivananda Badagi, is currently undergoing treatment. The truck was plying from Hubballi to Davangere in Ranebennur Rural Police Station area when it lost control and overturned on the service road. As the vehicle landed on the road, a pipe pierced into the driver's chest. After a lot of effort, police, fire tender personnel and locals could remove only a portion of pipe and he was hospitalised.