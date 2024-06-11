TN Assembly Session Advanced To June 20

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Tuesday advanced the Legislative Assembly session to June 20 from June 24 announced earlier. A release from the Assembly Principal Secretary K Srinivasan said the House will meet at 10 am on the day. The session has been rescheduled owing to the by-election to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency. The Assembly Business Advisory Committee will meet on June 20 to decide the duration of the session, the Speaker told reporters in Tirunelveli.