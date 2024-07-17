Three people, Including Software Engineer, Die After Falling Into Quarry Pit

Suryapet (Telangana): Three people, including a software engineer, died after falling into a quarry pit, police said. The incident took place in Bopparam of Atmakuru (S) Mandal.

On Wednesday morning Sripal Reddy, Raju and his daughter (12) went to see the quarry. In this process, Raju's daughter accidentally fell into the quarry pit. As there was water in the hole, Raju and Sripal Reddy got into it to save her. All three died because they could not swim, police added. A case has been registered. Sripal Reddy was a builder and Raju was a software engineer. A probe is underway.