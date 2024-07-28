ETV Bharat / snippets

Tamil Nadu: Youth Who Was Injured While Getting Down From Train, Dies

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Tamil Nadu: Youth Who Was Injured While Getting Down From Train, Dies
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Tirunelveli (Tamilnadu): A youth, who was injured while alighting from the train, later died during treatment, officials said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sivasubramanian (24) from the Mannar Kovil area in the Tirunelveli district.

The incident happened when he was travelling to Ambasamudram on a passenger train going from Sengottai on Saturday night. When the train reached Ambasamudram, Sivasubramanian, fell under the train.

The railway police rescued him and rushed him to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. But he died during treatment. Railway police are investigating the matter.

