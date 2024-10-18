Suburban Train Derails At Kalyan Station

Mumbai: A suburban train derailed on Friday at Kalyan station in Thane district, some 60 kilometres from here, while entering a platform, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, an official said.

The Titwala-CSMT train derailed on platform number 2 at around 9:00 pm, leading to disruptions on the mainline, he said.

"There is no report of injury to anyone. The rear coach derailed when the train was at slow speed since it was about to halt at platform number 2," Central Railway chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said.