Student From Hyderabad Drowned to Death in Canada's Toronto

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 50 minutes ago

Hyderabad Youth Drowned to Death in Canada
Hyderabad Youth Drowned to Death in Canada (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad/Toronto: A young man from Hyderabad who went to study in Canada drowned to death. The deceased youth is identified as Praneet hailing from Meerpet in Hyderabad. He was studying MS in Canada. On the occasion of his sister's birthday, the youth went for swimming along with his friends in Lake Clear in Toronto. He accidentally drowned while swimming there. The family of the deceased was in grief after learning about his demise. They are lamenting the sudden departure of their son, on whom they had lots of hopes.

