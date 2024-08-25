Stepfather Hacks 2 Minor Daughters To Death In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two minor girls, aged 14 and 16, were brutally killed by their stepfather in the Amrithalli Police Station limits in Bengaluru on Saturday. The stepfather Sumit is currently absconding. The police have registered a case and searches are on to trace the killer.

DCP North East Division Sajit said the incident took place around 3.30 pm on Saturday. Sumit hacked two minor children to death with a machete. The mother Anita works in a garments store and Sumit is a food delivery boy. The family hails from Uttar Pradesh and the reason for the murder is yet to be investigated.