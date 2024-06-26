Srinagar: A soldier was seriously injured in an accidental grenade blast inside a camp in Samba district on Wednesday, officials said. The sepoy was handling a training grenade when it exploded in his hand inside the camp at Diyani, according to officials. The injured soldier was admitted to the Military Hospital in Samba for treatment, they said. Officials said the soldier's continued was serious and the doctors were making all efforts to save his life.
Soldier Injured In 'Accidental' Grenade Blast In J&K's Samba
