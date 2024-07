Goalpara(Assam): Four bodies have been recovered and one person remained missing after a boat capsized in Assam's Goalpara district on Thursday. The villagers were returning from a cremation when this incident happened.

Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police of Goalpara District, said "SDRF teams are engaged in search and rescue operations. So far, four bodies have been recovered. Locals said that there were around 20 people on the boat".