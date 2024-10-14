ETV Bharat / snippets

RS Member Krishan Lal Panwar Resigns To Start New Innings as Haryana MLA

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: BJP leader and newly elected Haryana MLA Krishan Lal Panwar on Monday resigned from the Rajya Sabha. Panwar met Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted his resignation, saying he is starting his new innings in Haryana after being elected as an MLA from Israna.

"Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted the resignation of Shri Krishan Lal Panwar, Member of Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Haryana with immediate effect, finding the same in conformity with Constitutional prescriptions," Dhankhar said in a post on X. Panwar's resignation will create a vacancy in the Rajya Sabha from Haryana.

