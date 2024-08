Etah (Uttar Pradesh): Eight persons were injured in two separate incidents of roof collapse in the city, police said on Thursday. The first incident took place in the village Mahanamai in the Jalesar area, where a roof collapse left five persons injured.

They were rushed to a hospital, where the condition of the two was stated to be critical. In another incident in Dalelpur village, three women were injured when a roof collapsed. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.